Bloomberg Facilitates Access to CSRD Data for Financial Firms Ahead of Reporting Deadline

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Bloomberg today announced the launch of a new data offering on the Bloomberg Terminal collating the data that companies have started to report in line with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ("CSRD"). The offering is also available via Data License for scalable enterprise-wide use.

CSRD simultaneously expands the range of firms that need to disclose ESG data publicly and broadens reporting to over 1,000 metrics covering both financial and impact materiality criteria. When reporting requirements start from 2025, the new data offering provided by Bloomberg will help to holistically inform the sustainability strategy of financial firms, and will help streamline the sustainability reporting of their financing activities.

Bloomberg's CSRD offering is based on a mapping of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) to existing Bloomberg data fields. The offering includes historical data for a subset of fields reported by companies voluntarily or under previous regulatory requirements. Additional fields will be created to ensure that clients can access mandatory quantitative disclosures covering both financial and impact materiality. Companies required to report in 2025 are already included in Bloomberg's coverage, which will expand to also include the companies that will start to report in 2026.

Patricia Torres, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Bloomberg, said:

"Better data drives better investment decisions, which is why Bloomberg is taking steps to ensure its clients will benefit from the tremendous increase in the quantity, quality and reliability of ESG data reported under CSRD. By providing high quality ESG data alongside financial data to our clients, we help them seamlessly understand the sustainability profile of their investments and streamline their reporting."

Nadia Humphreys, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Data Solutions at Bloomberg, said:

"Bloomberg has the scale and experience necessary to deliver the broad range of new ESG disclosures under CSRD to our clients in a timely and efficient way. This marks the first milestone of our CSRD solution, which will continue to evolve to capture the depth and breadth of available company-reported data, helping clients to take action and make well-informed decisions."

Bloomberg's CSRD data is available on the Bloomberg Terminal at {ESGD } and via Data License for scalable enterprise-wide use.

Bloomberg's sustainable finance solutions span ESG data and analytics, indices, scores, regulatory solutions, sustainable debt and climate risk. In addition, Bloomberg Terminal users also have access to ESG research from Bloomberg Intelligence and BloombergNEF. Clients can readily access ESG data on the Bloomberg Terminal via {ESGD } or across their enterprise via Data License at data.Bloomberg.com for use in proprietary or third-party applications in their cloud environment of choice. Through Data License Plus (DL+) ESG Manager, Bloomberg connects customers' ESG data workflows to the full power of Bloomberg's datasets as well as data from vendor partners, so clients can unlock maximum value with ease. For more information, visit Bloomberg Sustainable Finance Solutions.

