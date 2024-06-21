Artist View Entertainment Announces the Digital Release of 'Paradise: A Town of Sinners & Saints'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Artist View Entertainment is thrilled to announce the digital release of the highly anticipated feature film Paradise: A Town of Sinners & Saints, now available on Amazon Prime, Google TV, Tubi, and Xumo in the United States.





The film, based on the beloved live-stage musical, stars the talented Raquel Castro (Empire, The Voice Season 1, Jersey Girl), acclaimed actress Diane Delano (The Upshaws, The Bridge, Northern Exposure), praised performer Jon Root (Snowfall, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and celebrated country recording artist Mary Sarah (The Voice Season 10), featuring a soundtrack of 19 original bluegrass songs by renowned composer Cliff Wagner.

Paradise: A Town of Sinners & Saints brings to life a vibrant and poignant story set in the fictional small town of Paradise. Through its captivating narrative and charming satire, this comedy sensation explores the intertwined lives of its residents who navigate their desires, secrets, and dreams.

The musical's transition from stage to screen retains its heartfelt storytelling, dynamic characters, and the spirited ambiance that made the live performances a hit.

Leading the cast, Raquel Castro delivers a compelling performance that captures the nuanced spectrum of her character's journey. Diane Delano's role showcases her versatile acting prowess, bringing depth to the film's thematic explorations of redemption and moral ambiguity. Mary Sarah not only debuts her acting skills but also lends her enchanting vocal talent to the soundtrack, elevating the authentic bluegrass vibe composed by Cliff Wagner.

The soundtrack is a standout feature, with Cliff Wagner's composition paying homage to traditional bluegrass while infusing it with contemporary vitality. This musical backdrop is integral to the film's atmosphere, setting the tone for a journey through the highs and lows of life in Paradise.

Scott Jones, President of Artist View Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for the film, stating, "We are proud to bring Paradise: A Town of Sinners & Saints to audiences everywhere. This film is a testament to the power of storytelling through music and performance. The cast and crew have brought their incredible talents together to create something truly special."

Boasting a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 9.6 IMDb score, Paradise: A Town of Sinners & Saints will capture hearts nationwide. Available to stream and for digital download now via Amazon Prime, Tubi, Xumo and Google TV.

Prepare to be taken on an unforgettable cinematic journey where music, humor, drama, and the enduring human spirit collide.

