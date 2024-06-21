TripBeast Announces New Travel Platform

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / TripBeast , a hospitality and travel technology provider, is excited to announce the release of its latest white-label travel product, TripBeast. TripBeast is a cutting-edge technology platform designed to revolutionize the way people plan and book their travel experiences. TripBeast delivers cloud solutions enabling the retail distribution (RaaS) of air, hotel, cruise, rental car, experiences, theme parks and more. TripBeast's solutions include supply management tools, multi-product booking engines, dynamic rules engines, AI Travel Assistant and demand channels for Travel Agents and Influencers.





TripBeast

TripBeast logo & travel platform





This real time platform connects suppliers with buyers, allowing many travel elements to be consolidated on a single itinerary. TripBeast is function-rich with flexible, strong revenue-shaping tools and it extends the distribution reach of our customers to help drive their profit opportunities. It is an intuitive platform that starts with "shaping" the customer's revenue rules and the desired outcome per travel segment. TripBeast's superior tools enhance the ability to outperform industry peers by participating in all revenue streams associated with a travel itinerary.

"We are thrilled to introduce TripBeast to the market," said James Mays, CEO. "We are confident that with TripBeast, we are offering a white label solution that provides our customers with a toolset to enhance and strengthen their brand."

Key features of TripBeast include:

Multi-Category Travel Platform: Provides packaged and a la carte options of air, hotel, cruise, rental car, vacation rentals, activities, theme parks and more.

Travel Category Retail Add-on: Allows all instances of retail categories to add travel for their customers while adding additional revenue streams that are more competitive and outperform current industry peers.

Travel Supply Manager: TripBeast allows customers to select the supply they wish to display to their end users while streamlining the entire booking process.

Rules Engine: TripBeast provides tools to allow users to define rules based on various parameters and combinations. These rules can be used to customize many aspects of travel services, such as adding discounts or markups to flight tickets, or setting up special behaviors for the system.

Specialty Sales Channels: TripBeast provides AI Travel Assistant and demand channels for travel agents and influencers.

Specialty Sales Channels: TripBeast provides AI Travel Assistant and demand channels for travel agents and influencers.

To learn more about TripBeast and start shaping your revenue to your desired result, visit www.TripBeast.com.

About TripBeast: TripBeast is an accomplished and established hospitality and travel technology provider focused on developing innovative solutions to enhance the travel experience. With a team of experienced professionals and a passion for travel, TripBeast has helped various B2B retailers book more than $100M annually.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brad Nelson

Chief Revenue Officer

brad.nelson@TripBeast.com

901-371-6384

SOURCE: TripBeast

