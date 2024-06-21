The new Trxone, a single-row tracker with short independently tracked rows that are not subject to the tracking algorithm of the master row. The trackers are manufactured separately for each project. From pv magazine Spain New Spanish startup Soletrax has announced the launch of Trxone, a short single-row tracker that is manufactured for each project and allows independent tracking of the rows, so that they are not subordinated to the tracking algorithm of the master row. "Having a limited length means it adapts better to the terrain, both in the Z axis and in the X-Y," the company explains. The ...

