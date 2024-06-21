INFINIX MOBILITY: Infinix Secures Spot in Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders List for Second Year

SHANGHAI, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has once again been recognized in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2024 ranking by Google and Kantar. This prestigious ranking, often regarded as the "Oscars" of the branding industry, highlights Infinix's continuous enhancement of brand power and global consumer recognition. This year, Infinix climbed to the 44th spot, up one rank from last year.

"We are honored to be included in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2024 for the second year in a row. This recognition reflects our commitment to innovation and technology, earning the trust of global users. Our focus remains on delivering essential products, building brand value, and establishing international influence through differentiation. Through years of global localization, Infinix has evolved into a trusted global brand. We will continue to promote globalization through localization, deepen our understanding of user insights, provide superior products, and create a brand experience that embodies 'value'." - Lake Hu, the Chief Marketing Officer at Infinix.

Kantar BrandZ, the world's largest consumer-focused brand asset insights provider, uses a widely adopted brand valuation methodology. This evaluation assesses brand appeal based on meaningfulness, difference, and salience, determined by global user votes. Infinix's consecutive presence on this list validates its global brand influence and strength.

Leading with Innovation

Infinix continues to empower young people in emerging markets with cutting-edge technology and stylish design. This year, the NOTE 40 series and GT 20 Pro dual-core gaming flagship have garnered significant attention. The NOTE 40 series features All-Round FastCharge 2.0, including 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge, Wireless MagCharge, and the Cheetah X1 chip. The GT 20 Pro, equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor and Pixelworks X5 Turbo dedicated display chip, offers an eSports-level gaming experience with its powerful cooling system and 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.

Glocalization

Infinix follows a strategy of "global layout + localization practice," blending global trends with regional innovations to meet specific regional needs. For example, Infinix has developed universal tone photography technology, multiple SIM slots, and long battery life tailored for African consumers, and the rest of the world. Operating in over 70 markets, Infinix has successfully achieved global localization in R&D, production, and marketing.

About Infinix:

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand designed for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.

