Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CT7P | ISIN: NL0015000CG2 | Ticker-Symbol: 4C4
Frankfurt
21.06.24
08:04 Uhr
9,200 Euro
-0,150
-1,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST NV 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.06.2024 16:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. annual general meeting results: interim dividend approved

AMSTERDAM, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held today at Van der Valk Hotel Utrecht, the Netherlands ("AGM"), all resolutions were duly passed.

This means amongst others, that the proposed interim dividend payment has been approved; 99.90% of the NAI-shareholders voted in favor. The results of all other voting items are listed below.

Other resolutions passed at the AGM

The AGM adopted the following items including the votes cast.

As at the AGM, in total 5,315,355 votes could be validly cast. The total number of shares for which valid votes were cast at the AGM amounted to 1,965,966 being 37% of the issued and outstanding share capital of NAI.

In accordance with section 2:120 paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the voting on the proposals discussed at the AGM is as follows:


Agenda item

For

%

Against

%

Abstain

%









5

Adoption of annual
accounts NAI for FY 2023

1,945,966

99.49

0

0.00

10,000

0.51

6

Advisory vote on the
remuneration report of FY
2023

1,860,966

94.66

0

0.00

105,000

5.34

7

Discharge of each of the
members of the
Management Board

i. Aren van Dam

ii. Arie Johannes Maarten
van Dam

iii. Cornelis Maartinus
Verkade

iv. Elisha Sjemtov Evers




i. 1,953,966

ii.1,893,966

iii. 1,878,966


iv. 1,918,966

99.39

97.33

96.56

97.61

2,000

42,000

42,000

2,000

0.10

2.16

2.16

0.10

10,000

10,000

25,000

45,000

0.51

0.51

1.28

2.29

8

Discharge of each of the
members of the
Supervisory Board

i. Jan Louis Burggraaf

ii. Paulus Johannes
Steman

iii. Elbert Dijkgraaf

i. 1,918,966

ii. 1,928,966

iii. 1,938,966

98.61

98.12

98.63

2,000

2,000

2,000

0.10

0.10

0.10

25,000

35,000

25,000

1.28

1.78

1.27

9

Authorisation of the Board
of Directors to acquire fully
paid-up ordinary shares or
depositary receipt for
shares in NAI's own
capital.

1,930,966

98.22

0

0.00

35,000

1.78

10

Designation of the Board of
Directors as the body
authorized to issue
ordinary shares in the
capital of NAI

1,930,966

98.22

0

0.00

35,000

1.78

11

Designation of the Board of
Directors as the body
authorized to limit or
exclude the statutory pre-
emptive right upon the
issue of ordinary shares in
the capital of NAI

1,930,966

98.22

0

0.00

35,000

1.78

12

Re-appointment of BDO
Audit & Assurance B.V. as
external independent
auditor for the year ending
31 December 2024

1,965,966

100.0

0

0.00

0

0.00

14

Interim dividend payment
for the financial year 2024
(2.25% in June 2024 and -
subject to (possible) future
prior approval of the
Supervisory Board -
2.25% in December 2024)

1,963,966

99.90

2,000

0.10

0

0.00

Financial Calendar 2024

  • Approval interim dividend € 0,225 per ordinary share: 21 June
  • Ex-dividend: 25 June
  • Record date: 26 June
  • Payment date: 28 June
  • Publication of unaudited Half Year Report 2024 NAI: 29 August

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest, including its principles and objectives can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-amsterdam-invest-nv-annual-general-meeting-results-interim-dividend-approved-302179100.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.