Empty Capsules Market: USD 4.2B by 2029, 6.3% CAGR, Driven by Nutraceuticals & Pharmaceuticals | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global empty capsules market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2029, expanding from USD 3.1 billion in 2024, driven by growing demand for nutraceuticals, pharmaceutical advancements, and increased clinical trials and R&D activities. Major players such as Capsugel (Lonza), ACG, and QUALICAPS are implementing diverse strategies such as new product introductions, acquisitions, and global expansions to bolster their market positions. Capsugel (Lonza) leads with innovations like their recent acid-sensitive capsule launch, while ACG enhances production capacity with significant investments in sustainable manufacturing. QUALICAPS maintains a strong global presence and high-quality standards through strategic production facilities, supporting their role in therapeutic applications including antibiotics, dietary supplements, antacids, and cardiovascular drugs.

Empty Capsules Market Report Highlights:

Updated market size from 2023 with forecasts till 2029, considering recession impacts.

Volume data on gelatin and non-gelatin capsules across regions.

Enhanced market overview includes supply chain analysis, upcoming events (2024-25), and investment scenarios.

Expanded geographic coverage: South Korea added in Asia Pacific; Latin America segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and rest; Middle East and Africa provided separately.

Updated recession impact analysis by region.

Latest competitive landscape: market strategies, share analysis, and leadership mapping.

Comprehensive updates on market evaluation, revenue analysis, and company profiles for top 23 firms and 8 SMEs/startups.

Financial insights till 2023, graphical representation for easy analysis.

Detailed market share and revenue analysis for 2023, competitive benchmarking, and growth strategies.

Additional profiles of 31 companies, reflecting recent market developments (2021-2024) and product launches.

Market Projection and Growth Drivers

The empty capsules market is projected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2024 to USD 4.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth is driven by advancements in capsule delivery technologies, increased focus on pharmaceutical development, and a rising number of clinical trials, enhancing the market's expansion prospects.

Technological Advancements Driving Demand

Advancements in capsule delivery technology, including targeted delivery, controlled release mechanisms, and enhanced bioavailability, are propelling the demand for empty capsules. These innovations support more effective drug formulations, cater to expanding pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, and align with trends in personalized medicine, thereby boosting market growth.

Market Segmentation by Type and Functionality

The empty capsules market is segmented into gelatin capsules (including porcine, bovine, bone meal, and other sources) and non-gelatin capsules (such as HPMC and pullulan/starch capsules). Gelatin capsules dominate due to superior bioavailability, ease of swallowing, and compatibility with various active ingredients. Functionally, the market comprises immediate-release, sustained-release, and delayed-release capsules, with immediate-release capsules leading in 2023 for their ease of use and broad formulation applicability.

Therapeutic Applications and End-User Segments

Therapeutic applications include antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, dietary supplements, antacids, antianemics, anti-inflammatories, cardiovascular therapies, and more. Antibiotic & antibacterial drugs led the market in 2023 due to increasing bacterial infections and demand for effective treatments. The pharmaceutical industry is the largest end-user segment, leveraging empty capsules for diverse drug formulations and improving patient compliance through easy administration.

Regional Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the market in 2023, driven by robust pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, demand for advanced drug delivery systems, and consumer preference for dietary supplements. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, fueled by expanding healthcare expenditure, a burgeoning pharmaceutical sector, and rising chronic disease prevalence, alongside increasing awareness of health and wellness.

Recent Developments:

1.Roquette completed the acquisition of Qualicaps in October 2023, expanding its global presence and enhancing its oral dosage solutions portfolio. This strategic move combines Roquette's and Qualicaps' capabilities to offer a wider range of innovative capsules and pharmaceutical solutions, bolstering technical expertise and customer service.

2.Lonza introduced Capsugel Enprotect in November 2022, a coating-free capsule designed for efficient intestinal drug delivery. This breakthrough technology targets various therapeutics, including small molecules, peptides, proteins, and RNA-based drugs, as well as live biotherapeutic products.

3.ACG signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra government in December 2021 to establish Asia's largest capsule manufacturing facility in Aurangabad. Expected to produce 40 billion capsules annually, this plant will cater to both domestic and global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets.

