Until now, balcony inverters were mostly simple micro inverters, with batteries integrated via MC4 connectors. A hybrid inverter should improve this situation. From pv magazine Germany AP Systems has unveiled a true hybrid inverter for balconies. In most cases, balcony power installations use micro inverters with batteries connected via an MC4 connector, says Yihan Li, AP Systems' sales manager for Austria and Germany. The EZHI, on the other hand, is a fully-fledged, single-phase hybrid inverter. The system can absorb 1,200 W and deliver just as much again, whereby the feed into the grid is reduced ...

