Action Behavior Centers Establishes the Action Institute for Outcomes Research Led by Dr. Linda LeBlanc

Action Behavior Centers is thrilled to announce the establishment of the Action Institute for Outcomes Research (AIR), headed by the newly appointed Executive Director, Dr. Linda LeBlanc. The overarching mission of the institute is the improvement of quality, transparency, accountability, and equity in behavioral health outcomes for autistic individuals and their families. Dr. LeBlanc brings over 25 years of experience in leadership roles, serving in both academic and clinical settings. As a prolific researcher, she has published over 120 articles and book chapters on topics including behavioral treatment of autism and technology-based behavioral interventions. In addition, she has served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis and an Associate Editor for The Analysis of Verbal Behavior, Behavior Analysis in Practice, Education and Treatment of Children, and the Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis.

Dr. LeBlanc's wealth of knowledge and experience makes her uniquely suited to serve at the helm of AIR.

In Dr. LeBlanc's role as Executive Director, she will develop and drive research initiatives, contributing to the scientific literature to advance the understanding of treatment outcomes of behavioral early intervention services so that behavior analysts, families, and funders can make informed decisions about care. As our knowledge base grows, ABC is committed to integrating findings into ongoing clinical processes to ensure iterative improvement in our delivery of services to families.

Every individual with autism has their own special story.

At ABC, our goal is to empower children with autism to achieve their full potential. We meet every child where they are, using a strengths-based approach.

With an industry leading Net Promoter Score of 97 from families, we engender loyalty and support from all parents and clinicians.

With locations in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina and Minnesota, ABC is the largest and leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) for pediatric patients with autism.

Behind the success of each child is a passionate team of more than 1,000 board certified behavior analysts (BCBAs), 7,000+ para-professionals (BTs and RBTs) and a support team of psychologists, assessment specialists and operations professionals devoted to serving and improving the lives of children with autism.

