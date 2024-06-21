Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867679 | ISIN: US6934751057 | Ticker-Symbol: PNP
Frankfurt
21.06.24
15:54 Uhr
142,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
142,00143,0017:23
142,00143,0017:18
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2024 16:38 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The PNC Financial Services Group: PNC Bank Launches $120,000 Scholarship Program To Expand Access to Higher Education

Current and future college students can apply now for one of 12 available scholarships

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / PNC Bank introduced an enhanced program that will award $10,000 scholarships to 12 deserving students attending or planning to attend college across the country.

PNC's existing, decade-long scholarship program currently awards $2,000 scholarships to 12 students each year. This enhanced program will build on the successes of PNC's current program and provide students with additional resources to help make their dreams of higher education a reality.

"We've seen first-hand how accessing higher education can be life-changing for students," said Harjas Sidhu, PNC Bank's head of Personal Lending, Student Lending and FlexPay. "Expanding our scholarship program further underscores our commitment to helping our nation's future leaders access the necessary resources they need to reach their higher education goals."

Aligning with the academic year, the program offers scholarships in two application periods: from June 1, 2024, to Nov. 30, 2024, and Dec. 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. Students who apply for the first registration cycle but don't win a scholarship, will remain in the running for the next application cycle ending May 31, 2025.

Students can access the scholarship rules, check school eligibility and enter here.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Dan Yampolsky
(813) 637-7197
dan.yampolsky@pnc.com

SOURCE PNC Bank

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The PNC Financial Services Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The PNC Financial Services Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pnc-financial-services-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The PNC Financial Services Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.