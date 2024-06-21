AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of AmTrust Assicurazioni S.p.A. (AmTrust Assicurazioni) (Italy). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AmTrust Assicurazioni's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also consider, in the form of rating lift, AM Best's expectation that the AmTrust group will provide financial support to the company, if needed. In addition, the group provides reinsurance support to AmTrust Assicurazioni.

AmTrust Assicurazioni's risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is assessed as strongest. The balance sheet strength assessment reflects the company's liquid and diversified investment portfolio, which is of high credit quality. An offsetting factor is AmTrust Assicurazioni's high level of reinsurance dependence. However, the risks associated with this reinsurance dependence are mitigated partially by the excellent credit quality of its reinsurance panel and the collateral held against unrated reinsurance recoverables.

For 2023, notwithstanding a technical loss driven by the cancellation of one hospital policy, AmTrust Assicurazioni reported a pre-tax profit of EUR 9.3 million benefitting from investment performance, primarily in the form of unrealised gains on fixed income securities. Prospectively, AM Best expects the company's performance to be commensurate with an adequate assessment, with earnings supported by a modest level of underwriting profitability and good investment returns.

AmTrust Assicurazioni primarily underwrites medical professional liability insurance (MPLI) business in Italy. Gross written premium amounted to EUR 262 million in 2023. The company has a strong market position in the Italian MPLI market, where it leverages its specialist expertise and has a market share of approximately 40%.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240621551014/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Porta

Financial Analyst

+31 20 808 1700

andrea.porta@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Jose Berenguer, CFA

Associate Director, Analytics

+31 20 808 2276

jose.berenguer@ambest.com

Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com