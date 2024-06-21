Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2024 17:14 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schedule Your Threads With One of Their First Publisher Integrations, SocialBee

Schedule and publish your Threads' content with leading social media management tool, SocialBee.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / SocialBee becomes one of the first social media management platforms to support Threads, Instagram's highly-anticipated app for open conversations.

This development expands SocialBee's scheduling capabilities, with over 10+ integrations available with all your favorite social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more. This much-needed integration enables users to manage all their social media work from one place, without having to switch tabs or worry again about being consistent with posting.

Threads: The New Up & Coming Social Media Platform

Threads, developed by Instagram, allows users to share 500-character text updates and engage in dynamic, open conversations. With an impressive user base of approximately 150 million, Threads is quickly becoming a popular platform.

About SocialBee

SocialBee is one of the top social media management tools for 2024, worth checking out if you're looking to take care of your online presence easier and faster. Create content, schedule, publish, analyze, engage, and collaborate - all from one place.

Special Offer for New Users

Some social media managers may be locked into annual contracts with tools similar to SocialBee. That's why SocialBee is offering Pro plans free for the remainder of your business's contract with a competing SMM tool. For more information on taking advantage of this offer, contact SocialBee's success team here.

For more information about the Threads integration and to start using it today, start a 14-day free trial with SocialBee here.

Contact Information

Roxana Motoc
Head of Marketing
roxana@socialbee.com
+40762845405

Ovi Negrean
CEO & Co-Founder
ovi@socialbee.com
+40741203769

SOURCE: SocialBee

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
