Schedule Your Threads With One of Their First Publisher Integrations, SocialBee

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / SocialBee becomes one of the first social media management platforms to support Threads, Instagram's highly-anticipated app for open conversations.

This development expands SocialBee's scheduling capabilities, with over 10+ integrations available with all your favorite social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more. This much-needed integration enables users to manage all their social media work from one place, without having to switch tabs or worry again about being consistent with posting.

Threads: The New Up & Coming Social Media Platform

Threads, developed by Instagram, allows users to share 500-character text updates and engage in dynamic, open conversations. With an impressive user base of approximately 150 million, Threads is quickly becoming a popular platform.

About SocialBee

SocialBee is one of the top social media management tools for 2024, worth checking out if you're looking to take care of your online presence easier and faster. Create content, schedule, publish, analyze, engage, and collaborate - all from one place.

