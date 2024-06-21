Anzeige
Freitag, 21.06.2024
WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Frankfurt
21.06.24
08:03 Uhr
0,025 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
21.06.2024 17:14 Uhr
100 Leser
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Energy Solutions plc was held today at 12.00pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that resolutions 1 to 12 and 15 proposed at the AGM were passed and that resolutions 13, 14 and 16 to 21 were defeated. All resolutions were proposed by way of a poll vote. The results of the poll vote are set out below:

ResolutionOrdinary/ SpecialForAgainstWithheldVotesTotal votes cast
No. of votes%No. of votes%
1. To receive the Annual Financial ReportOrdinary120,876,74663.3070,088,00036.706,908,137190,964,746
2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on RemunerationOrdinary120,854,54963.2970,110,19736.716,908,137190,964,746
3. To approve the Remuneration PolicyOrdinary120,854,54963.2970,110,19736.716,908,137190,964,746
4. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary190,938,81496.506,934,0693.500197,872,883
5. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary120,850,14161.0777,022,74238.930197,872,883
6. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary120,850,14161.0777,022,74238.930197,872,883
7. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary120,850,14161.0777,022,74238.930197,872,883
8. To elect Charles Mack as a director of the CompanyOrdinary120,862,81461.0877,010,06938.920197,872,883
9. To elect Thibaut de Gaudemar as a director of the CompanyOrdinary120,862,81461.0877,010,06938.920197,872,883
10. To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditorOrdinary190,955,54996.506,917,3343.500197,872,883
11. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.Ordinary190,955,54996.506,917,3343.500197,872,883
12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.Ordinary120,849,81461.0777,023,06938.930197,872,883
13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.Special120,837,35961.0777,023,52438.9312,000197,860,883
14. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.Special127,784,88364.5870,088,00035.420197,872,883
15. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.Special197,872,883100000197,872,883
16. To remove Fady Khallouf as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)77,083,39638.96120,788,48761.041,000197,871,883
17. To remove Lilia Jolibois as a director of the CompanyOrdinary (Requisitioned Resolution)77,083,39638.96120,788,48761.041,000197,871,883
18. To remove Gilbert Lehmann as a director of the CompanyOrdinary (Requisitioned Resolution)70,175,25936.75120,788,48763.256,909,137190,963,746
19. To elect Jacques Mahaux as a director of the CompanyOrdinary (Requisitioned Resolution)70,175,25935.46127,696,62464.541,000197,871,883
20. To elect Nicole Serruya as a director of the CompanyOrdinary (Requisitioned Resolution)70,166,06235.46127,696,62464.5410,197197,862,686
21. To elect Mischael Modrikamen as a director of the CompanyOrdinary (Requisitioned Resolution)70,175,25935.46127,696,62464.541,000197,871,883

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

Further details in respect of compliance with LR9.6.13R following the appointment of Charles Mack and Thibaut de Gaudemar will be announced in due course.

Ben Harber

Secretary

21 June 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
