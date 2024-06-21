Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21
Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Energy Solutions plc was held today at 12.00pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.
The Directors of the Company wish to announce that resolutions 1 to 12 and 15 proposed at the AGM were passed and that resolutions 13, 14 and 16 to 21 were defeated. All resolutions were proposed by way of a poll vote. The results of the poll vote are set out below:
|Resolution
|Ordinary/ Special
|For
|Against
|WithheldVotes
|Total votes cast
|No. of votes
|%
|No. of votes
|%
|1. To receive the Annual Financial Report
|Ordinary
|120,876,746
|63.30
|70,088,000
|36.70
|6,908,137
|190,964,746
|2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration
|Ordinary
|120,854,549
|63.29
|70,110,197
|36.71
|6,908,137
|190,964,746
|3. To approve the Remuneration Policy
|Ordinary
|120,854,549
|63.29
|70,110,197
|36.71
|6,908,137
|190,964,746
|4. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|190,938,814
|96.50
|6,934,069
|3.50
|0
|197,872,883
|5. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|120,850,141
|61.07
|77,022,742
|38.93
|0
|197,872,883
|6. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|120,850,141
|61.07
|77,022,742
|38.93
|0
|197,872,883
|7. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|120,850,141
|61.07
|77,022,742
|38.93
|0
|197,872,883
|8. To elect Charles Mack as a director of the Company
|Ordinary
|120,862,814
|61.08
|77,010,069
|38.92
|0
|197,872,883
|9. To elect Thibaut de Gaudemar as a director of the Company
|Ordinary
|120,862,814
|61.08
|77,010,069
|38.92
|0
|197,872,883
|10. To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditor
|Ordinary
|190,955,549
|96.50
|6,917,334
|3.50
|0
|197,872,883
|11. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.
|Ordinary
|190,955,549
|96.50
|6,917,334
|3.50
|0
|197,872,883
|12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
|Ordinary
|120,849,814
|61.07
|77,023,069
|38.93
|0
|197,872,883
|13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.
|Special
|120,837,359
|61.07
|77,023,524
|38.93
|12,000
|197,860,883
|14. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
|Special
|127,784,883
|64.58
|70,088,000
|35.42
|0
|197,872,883
|15. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.
|Special
|197,872,883
|100
|0
|0
|0
|197,872,883
|16. To remove Fady Khallouf as a director of the Company
|Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
|77,083,396
|38.96
|120,788,487
|61.04
|1,000
|197,871,883
|17. To remove Lilia Jolibois as a director of the Company
|Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
|77,083,396
|38.96
|120,788,487
|61.04
|1,000
|197,871,883
|18. To remove Gilbert Lehmann as a director of the Company
|Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
|70,175,259
|36.75
|120,788,487
|63.25
|6,909,137
|190,963,746
|19. To elect Jacques Mahaux as a director of the Company
|Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
|70,175,259
|35.46
|127,696,624
|64.54
|1,000
|197,871,883
|20. To elect Nicole Serruya as a director of the Company
|Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
|70,166,062
|35.46
|127,696,624
|64.54
|10,197
|197,862,686
|21. To elect Mischael Modrikamen as a director of the Company
|Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
|70,175,259
|35.46
|127,696,624
|64.54
|1,000
|197,871,883
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
Further details in respect of compliance with LR9.6.13R following the appointment of Charles Mack and Thibaut de Gaudemar will be announced in due course.
Ben Harber
Secretary
21 June 2024