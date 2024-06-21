Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Energy Solutions plc was held today at 12.00pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that resolutions 1 to 12 and 15 proposed at the AGM were passed and that resolutions 13, 14 and 16 to 21 were defeated. All resolutions were proposed by way of a poll vote. The results of the poll vote are set out below:

Resolution Ordinary/ Special For Against WithheldVotes Total votes cast No. of votes % No. of votes % 1. To receive the Annual Financial Report Ordinary 120,876,746 63.30 70,088,000 36.70 6,908,137 190,964,746 2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration Ordinary 120,854,549 63.29 70,110,197 36.71 6,908,137 190,964,746 3. To approve the Remuneration Policy Ordinary 120,854,549 63.29 70,110,197 36.71 6,908,137 190,964,746 4. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the Company Ordinary 190,938,814 96.50 6,934,069 3.50 0 197,872,883 5. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the Company Ordinary 120,850,141 61.07 77,022,742 38.93 0 197,872,883 6. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the Company Ordinary 120,850,141 61.07 77,022,742 38.93 0 197,872,883 7. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the Company Ordinary 120,850,141 61.07 77,022,742 38.93 0 197,872,883 8. To elect Charles Mack as a director of the Company Ordinary 120,862,814 61.08 77,010,069 38.92 0 197,872,883 9. To elect Thibaut de Gaudemar as a director of the Company Ordinary 120,862,814 61.08 77,010,069 38.92 0 197,872,883 10. To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditor Ordinary 190,955,549 96.50 6,917,334 3.50 0 197,872,883 11. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees. Ordinary 190,955,549 96.50 6,917,334 3.50 0 197,872,883 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 120,849,814 61.07 77,023,069 38.93 0 197,872,883 13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Special 120,837,359 61.07 77,023,524 38.93 12,000 197,860,883 14. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares. Special 127,784,883 64.58 70,088,000 35.42 0 197,872,883 15. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice. Special 197,872,883 100 0 0 0 197,872,883 16. To remove Fady Khallouf as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 77,083,396 38.96 120,788,487 61.04 1,000 197,871,883 17. To remove Lilia Jolibois as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 77,083,396 38.96 120,788,487 61.04 1,000 197,871,883 18. To remove Gilbert Lehmann as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 70,175,259 36.75 120,788,487 63.25 6,909,137 190,963,746 19. To elect Jacques Mahaux as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 70,175,259 35.46 127,696,624 64.54 1,000 197,871,883 20. To elect Nicole Serruya as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 70,166,062 35.46 127,696,624 64.54 10,197 197,862,686 21. To elect Mischael Modrikamen as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 70,175,259 35.46 127,696,624 64.54 1,000 197,871,883

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

Further details in respect of compliance with LR9.6.13R following the appointment of Charles Mack and Thibaut de Gaudemar will be announced in due course.

Ben Harber

Secretary

21 June 2024