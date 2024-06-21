Cambridge, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - Endomag, a global MedTech company which has revolutionized breast cancer surgery around the world, has today announced that their Sentimag® platform has now helped over 500,000 patients to access a better standard of cancer care.

Each year, 2 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer and most will undergo some form of surgery. The mission for Endomag is to improve access to high quality cancer care, by providing technologies that help to minimize stress and anxiety felt by patients, and improve their outcomes.

Their technologies, which also include the Magseed® marker and Magtrace® lymphatic tracer, play an important role in the treatment of early stage breast cancer, helping surgeons to perform removal of cancerous tissue and determine if the cancer has spread to other parts of the body with greater precision and care.

"To have supported over 500,000 patients in accessing advanced cancer care through the Sentimag platform is inspiring. We always knew these technologies could make a difference, but it was only a few years ago that we were celebrating tens of thousands of patients being treated. We couldn't have expected the speed and scale at which they have since been adopted and routinely used," said Dr. Eric Mayes, CEO of Endomag.

"We celebrate this significant milestone, not only within our extremely hard-working team, but also with the caregivers and patients who have continuously put their faith and trust in us."

Jeri Francoeur, a two-time breast cancer survivor and patient advocate, is one such patient who has been treated by the Sentimag system and Magtrace.

The unique non-radioactive nature of Magtrace, which is used for staging breast cancer, meant she was able to avoid a surgical procedure that she'd have otherwise had to have with other radioactive mapping agents.

"I knew it was going to be a much better option than technetium [the standard radioactive tracer] and the horrible burning that you get with that … With Magtrace, there was minimal discomfort. It was basically pain-free. This will be a gamechanger for surgical treatment in breast cancer" Jeri Francoeur, Former Breast Cancer Patient.

One of the first to have used these technologies in the original clinical trial is Professor. Alastair Thompson, who is based at one of the world's leading breast cancer institutes, Baylor College of Medicine. He first started using the Sentimag in the UK almost a decade ago, before bringing it with him to MD Anderson Cancer Center, and more recently establishing it as the standard of care at Baylor.

He has since been involved in a wider group of pioneering physicians developing new techniques with the system, such as Targeted Axillary Dissection and Delayed Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy, that help to reduce surgery, and in some cases eliminate it altogether.

"This [Sentimag] has allowed for new advanced techniques to be developed, that not only improve patient outcomes, but also de-escalate surgery if it isn't necessary. Our patients and hospital system benefit greatly from this innovative technology" said Prof. Thompson of Baylor College of Medicine.

Currently in use in over 45 countries, across 1,300+ hospitals, thousands of surgeons and radiologists are now using Endomag's unique technologies to provide a more precise and reliable standard of breast cancer care for their patients.

This milestone marks significant progress in improving access to better healthcare and the company's ongoing dedication to preventing unnecessary surgery, improving surgical outcomes and increasing patient access globally, for many more years to come.

On average, every four minutes somewhere in the world another breast cancer patient is treated using a Sentimag.

Endomag were commercially launched in 2013, with the mission that everyone deserves a better standard of cancer care.

Many of the world's leading institutions now use their unique solutions to help breast cancer patients avoid surgery when it isn't needed, and experience better outcomes when it is.

About Sentimag



The Sentimag localization system is at the heart of Endomag's technologies. Using unique magnetic sensing, it works alongside the Magseed marker and Magtrace lymphatic tracer, to support physicians in performing precise tumor localizations and breast cancer staging, all through just the one platform.



By offering greater flexibility and precision, plus eliminating the need for hook wires and nuclear facilities, this platform is revolutionizing breast cancer care and providing an improved experience for surgeons and patients.



About Magtrace



The Magtrace lymphatic tracer is the world's first, non-radioactive dual tracer for lymphatic mapping in patients with breast cancer. Made from just four ingredients, iron oxide, sugar, salt and water, Magtrace provides a simple solution for breast cancer staging.



Designed specifically for sentinel lymph node biopsies, this magnetic liquid provides a more accurate and efficient way to locate, stage and remove breast cancer tissue. Its long injection window is also opening up opportunities for more advanced techniques helping to reduce and de-escalate surgery.



Now used in over 1,300 centres in more than 45 countries, Magtrace has helped over 185,000 breast cancer patients access the best standard of breast cancer care across the world.



About Magseed



The Magseed marker is a tiny magnetic seed made from stainless steel which is used to accurately mark tumors or lymph nodes, allowing surgeons to detect and remove them as precisely as possible during surgery.



The Magseed marker is widely approved for long-term implantation to mark tumors in any soft tissue. Once placed, it cannot be dislodged or damaged and can be detected by the Sentimag magnetic probe with incredible precision. This helps to overcome surgical scheduling pressures and drastically improve the patient experience.



It has been studied more than any other non-radioactive seed marker, with over 13,000 patients involved in Magseed clinical trials. With over 325,000 Magseed procedures carried out in operating rooms across the world, it is quickly becoming the new global standard in breast surgery.

