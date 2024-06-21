1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Encourages Shareholders to Vote in the Upcoming Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 25th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a holding company specializing in identifying over-looked, deep value investment opportunities in middle market businesses, encourages shareholders to vote in the upcoming shareholder meeting.

The upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on June 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. 1847's stockholders at the close of business on the record date of April 26, 2024 are encouraged to vote their shares as soon as possible before 9 a.m. Eastern Time on June 24, 2024. Stockholders can exercise their votes online, via telephone or by mail.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually at https://agm.issuerdirect.com/efsh.

The proposals are as follows:

To elect the seven (7) nominees named in the accompanying proxy statement to the board of directors, each to serve until our next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person shall resign, be removed or otherwise leave office. To ratify the appointment of Sadler, Gibb & Associates, LLC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. To approve Amendment No. 1 to the 1847 Holdings LLC 2023 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the share reserve. To approve Amendment No. 2 to the 1847 Holdings LLC 2023 Equity Incentive Plan to add an evergreen provision. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The foregoing items of business are more fully described in the proxy statement available over the internet. The proxy statement provides a detailed description of the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting and we urge you to read the proxy statement, including the appendices, carefully and in their entirety.

Only shareholders of the Company as of the close of business on April 26, 2024 (the "Record Date") and their proxies are entitled to notice of, to attend and/or to vote at the Annual Meeting and any postponements, adjournments or continuations thereof.

All shareholders as of the Record Date are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting. You are urged to vote even if you sold your shares after the Record Date. You may vote over the Internet, as well as by telephone, or by mailing a proxy card or voting instruction form.

If you are a record shareholder and do not have your proxy card in order to vote your shares, please contact proxy@issuerdirect.com.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American: EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

