78% of the Company's share capital represented at the General Meeting and resolutions approved by large margins

Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that offers manufacturers bio-based, low-carbon ingredients produced using unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, today announces that its shareholders approved the resolutions proposed and agreed by the Board of Directors and submitted to the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 19, 2024.

On first call, the necessary quorum was reached, the voting shareholders representing 78% of the Company's share capital and 83% of its voting rights. They approved all the proposed and agreed resolutions, and the detailed results will be available as soon as possible on the AFYREN Investors website.

These resolutions include the renewal of the appointment to the Board of Directors of Stefan Borgas and Nicolas Sordet, as well as of Sofinnova Partners, AFY Partners and Valquest Partners, and the ratification of the co-option of Bpifrance, each as Director.

AFYREN thanks all the shareholders who attended and voted at the Meeting.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company launched in 2012 to meet the challenge of decarbonizing industrial supplies. Its natural, innovative and proprietary fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products, replacing petro-sourced ingredients usually used in many product formulations. AFYREN's 100% biobased, low-carbon and sustainable solutions can meet decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors: human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences and materials, and lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's plug-and-play, circular technology combines sustainability and competitiveness, with no need for manufacturers to change their processes.

The Group's first French plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is located in the Grand-Est region of France, in Saint Avold, serving mainly the European market.

AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a world leader in the sugar industry, and is developing its presence in the Americas, following up on distribution agreements it has already signed.

At the end of 2023, AFYREN employed about 120 people in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. The company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop its sustainable solutions.

AFYREN has been listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, mnemonic: ALAFY).

Find out more: afyren.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240621282579/en/

Contacts:

AFYREN

Communication

Caroline Petigny

caroline.petigny@afyren.com

Investor Relations

Mark Reinhard

invest@afyren.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Théo Martin Mathilde Bohin

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

afyren@newcap.eu



NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tél: 01 44 71 94 98

afyren@newcap.eu

International Media relations

Bogert-Magnier Communications

James Connell

+33 6 2152 1755

jim@bogert-magnier.com