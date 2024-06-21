Kintetsu World Express: KWE and IAG Cargo Agree to Expand Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; KWE) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with IAG Cargo, the cargo arm of International Airlines Group, to expand the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).









Under the deal, the company will purchase 640,000 liters of SAF environmental attributes, reducing Scope 3 emissions in its supply chain. The SAF is ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) certified and is produced from used cooking oil and food waste, reducing lifecycle emissions by over 90% compared to conventional jet fuel.

Nobutoshi Torii, President and CEO of KWE, said, "When we see the natural disasters that have occurred around the world in recent times, we can't help but feel that we are finally approaching a global climate 'tipping point.' As a company in the transport sector, which accounts for around 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions, we must further accelerate more substantial industry-wide efforts to decarbonize. SAF is the most effective way to reduce emissions (Scope 3) from our core business of air freight transport. We are proud and delighted to be working with our long-standing business partner IAG Cargo to decarbonize the industry."

Saleem Saeed, Sustainability Manager at IAG Cargo, said, "This marks our first SAF partnership in Asia, and we are delighted to support KWE to address Scope 3 emissions for their supply chain. We are committed to minimizing our environmental impact and contributing to the wider sustainability goals of the air cargo industry. This is a great example of how we can help our customers in their decarbonization efforts."

KWE will continue to actively exploit these opportunities and make a tangible contribution to decarbonization.

About IAG Cargo

IAG Cargo is the single business created following the merger of British Airways World Cargo and Iberia Cargo in April 2011. Following the integration of additional airlines into the?business, including Aer Lingus,?Vueling?and?LEVEL, IAG Cargo now covers a global network covering six continents. It has a combined workforce of more than 2,250 people. Its parent company, International Airlines group, is one of the world's largest airline groups with 582 aircraft at 31st December 2023.

For further information on IAG Cargo, please visit the IAG Cargo YouTube channel at??https://www.youtube.com/user/IAGCargo or alternatively, visit the IAG Cargo website at https://www.iagcargo.com.

