Orian Rugs Welcomes Walt Hartsfield as New Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Design

ANDERSON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Domestic rug manufacturer Orian Rugs, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Walt Hartsfield as the new Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Design. Walt joins the Orian team with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the industry.

"We are excited to welcome Walt to the Orian family," said Scott Dahl, CEO of SP Orian. "Walt's extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry, combined with his innovative approach to sales, marketing, and design, make him the perfect fit for our executive team. We are confident that Walt will play a key role in propelling Orian to new heights."

Prior to joining Orian, Walt served in numerous roles at Oriental Weavers since 2007, most recently as the Vice President of National Account Sales. During his tenure, Walt played a pivotal role in driving sales growth and expanding the company's market presence.

"I am honored to join Orian and to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team," said Walt Hartsfield. "I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and to driving innovation in our sales, marketing, and design efforts. Together, we will build on Orian's legacy of excellence and bring even more value to our customers."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Devin Williams

864-906-0830

devinw@orianrugs.com

About Orian (SP Orian LLC):

Orian is a creative and innovative leader in the textile floor-covering industry. Strategically located in Anderson, South Carolina since 1979, the Company manufactures decorative area and scatter rugs. Operating out of its state-of-the-art facility, Orian also manufactures smart, innovative polypropylene yarn solutions for weaving, finishing, packaging, and distribution. The Company is committed to bringing innovation to the forefront of the future by creating high-quality rugs and yarns using both U.S. and globally sourced components.

