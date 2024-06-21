With a budget of €120 million, the largest such project in Europe would generate renewable energy through a PPA for shared self-consumption. From pv magazine Spain Spanish PV group Sivortex is planning a project that combines 100 MW of photovoltaic generation with 200 MWh of liquid CO2 storage. The company presented its plans for the Actuel Solar project this week in the eastern city of Teruel to local officials and representatives of the government of Aragon. The Catalan company plans to invest €120 million to build the plant, which will occupy 274 hectares in the La Paz business park and offer ...

