Super League Enterprise: Super League Issues Mid-Year Update, Expects Record 2024 Revenues

Fellow Shareholders,

As we approach the halfway mark of the year, I wanted to provide a business update around some of the positive momentum we've continued to generate. Super League's size and duration of programs continue to grow across all verticals with both new and existing customers. This is evidenced by the six seven-figure deals we've closed year to date including Visa and Toyota. To put this into perspective, last year we closed six seven-figure deals in total. In terms of duration, this year we already have seven branded programs that have recurring operational revenue attached to the experience with brands including Dave & Busters and Claire's. We continue to gain traction with major retail brands such as Skechers where we created the first immersive Skechers store within Roblox's Livetopia Topia Mall. The results were compelling with 3.4 million visits to the store, 4 million try-ons, and nearly 45 million impressions generated in just the first five weeks alone. We were also instrumental in the development of a unique experience combining music, art, and technology for a live Post Malone concert at the Louvre in Roblox.

Click here to play video

Given the nascent industry we are in, the more traction we gain with our brand partners through the one-of-a-kind experiences we create, the more we innovate and enhance. For example, following our Kraft Lunchables program, we launched our white label rewards module which offers in-game player badges and rewards driving the digital to physical conversion. Repeatable elements of our custom experiences enable this conversion across brands and key verticals which led us to launch Super League Pop-ups. These are "drag and drop" modules that can be easily reskinned for use by a wide berth of brands and IP owners. They are currently available through our suite of software tools that help developers improve user engagement with more than 7,000 experiences signed up to date reaching 130+ million monthly active users. This not only lowers the barrier to entry for brands looking to engage these massive immersive worlds, but also accelerates the development phase and presents a compelling margin profile. We drive real engagement that leads to real commerce.



The opportunity in front of us remains enticing with strong secular industry tailwinds driving growth in these lucrative 3D worlds where an impressive 500 million people play, shop and socialize. As we grow, we're finding powerful new applications for digital experiential campaigns in areas such as cost-efficient research and development at scale with real-time feedback for test products, or even human resources where our products and technology can deliver results that redefine the traditional office interaction.

As we look ahead, we expect our growing pipeline and operational efficiencies to drive record revenues in 2024 with growth consistent with our historical trajectory, leading to profitability in the second half of the year, which ultimately, should drive significant shareholder value.

Thank you again for all of your patience and support through this journey as we work to transform the future of immersive 3D engagement.

I look forward to continuing to update you on our progress.

Best,

Ann Hand

CEO of Super League

