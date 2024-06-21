EQS-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Bond

PRESS RELEASE Oslo, 21st June 2024 Fiven ASA announces intention to redeem its outstanding EUR 110m bonds As announced on 4 June 2024, OpenGate Capital, the ultimate shareholder of Fiven ASA ("Fiven"), has entered into a binding agreement for the sale of Fiven to Kymera International, LLC, a portfolio company of Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (the "Acquisition"). The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. In connection with the closing of the Acquisition, Fiven intends to redeem its outstanding EUR 110,000,000 senior secured sustainability-linked floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0021148764 (the "Bonds") in accordance with clause 9.3 (Special redemption upon a change of Control Event) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds. The closing of the Acquisition and the redemption date of the Bond is envisaged to occur in Q3 2024. This announcement shall not be construed as an obligation for Fiven to redeem the Bonds. If applicable, Fiven will, in accordance with clause 9.3 (Special redemption upon a change of Control Event) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds, disclose the terms for the redemption of the Bonds including, but not limited to, the redemption date, the applicable record date for holders of the Bonds who are eligible to receive the redemption amount and the applicable redemption amount (including the applicable sustainability-linked redemption premium (if any)). For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

