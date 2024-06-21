Learning Pool recognized in prestigious Best Workplaces for Development 2024 list

NEW YORK and DERRY, Northern Ireland, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool, the leading learning technology company, has officially been named as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Development 2024 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

The list celebrates companies prioritizing employee development within their organizational culture, providing opportunities for employees to enhance their skills, grow professionally, and advance within the organization.

By securing a spot on this list, Learning Pool has demonstrated its commitment to personalized development, actively supporting each employee's unique growth journey, underscoring its ongoing dedication to development and innovation.

Over the past 12 months, Learning Pool has implemented various new initiatives to reinforce its commitment to team development, including the launch of Skills Builder, an internal tool designed to identify current skill sets of its people and prepare them for future needs. This initiative facilitates business transformation in today's dynamic work environment.

"Our relentless focus on cultivating a culture of continuous learning and development lies at the heart of Learning Pool. We believe that investing in our people's growth not only benefits them individually but also drives our organization's success in the long run.

Learning and development initiatives are not just about skill-building; they are about empowering our employees to realize their full potential and contribute meaningfully to our shared goals. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering an environment where every team member can thrive and succeed," said Louise McElvaney, Chief Human Resources Officer at Learning Pool.

"Employee development is future-focused and evidences a commitment to employee's long-term growth. It ensures your people feel valued, and feeds into the overall company culture and strategy. Each year, we recognise organisations whose thriving workplace cultures are enabling both their people and their business to flourish.

Opportunities for learning and development are a crucial element of this success, which is why we're so thrilled to be recognising companies like Learning Pool for being part of our 2024 UK's Best Workplaces for Development List," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK.

To compile the UK's Best Workplaces for Development List, Great Place To Work® reviewed each company's culture, benefits, approach to leadership and development, alongside anonymous responses from employees.

These insights were then used to benchmark each company's employee value proposition against the actual culture employees experience. Only the businesses that achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces status.

Full details of the list can be found here. To become part of the Learning Pool team, view our open positions. About Learning Pool

Learning Pool is a learning technology company that optimizes employee performance with intelligent, data-driven experiences. Through its enterprise portfolio, Learning Pool has crafted learning journeys for thousands of organizations and their business units worldwide, enabling smarter compliance, onboarding, and upskilling. The company's dedication to creating business impact and constantly innovating is the reason customers like Valvoline, Villeroy & Boch, and Royal Caribbean Group, choose Learning Pool to enhance the efficiency and productivity of their workforce. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Derry, with offices in North America, Learning Pool employs 450 people worldwide. For more information, visit Learning Pool, X, and LinkedIn.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that drive business success, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people.

Our proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification, Best Workplaces Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445049/Best_Places_To_Work_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/learning-pool-recognized-in-prestigious-best-workplaces-for-development-2024-list-302179217.html