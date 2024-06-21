Anzeige
Freitag, 21.06.2024

WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 
21-Jun-2024 / 19:05 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                         Anton Maksimenko 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Head of HR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                            Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                         Fix Price Group PLC 
b)      LEI                                         549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                  Global Depositary 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument             Receipts 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                                  ISIN: US33835G2057 
b)      Nature of the transaction                              Disposal 
                                                  Price   Volume 
                                                  270.80   4 
                                                  272.00   186 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                                  51675.20 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                                  190 
       Price                                        271.975 
e)      Date of the transaction                               2024-06-18 
f)      Place of the transaction                               Moscow Exchange 
g)      Currency                                       RUB - Russian Ruble

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 329588 
EQS News ID:  1930941 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930941&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2024 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
