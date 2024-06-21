Elevate Semiconductor Announces Isaura Gaeta to Board of Directors

Elevate Semiconductor, a leading designer and manufacturer of ICs for the semiconductor test industry, proudly announces the addition of Isaura Gaeta, a distinguished industry veteran, to its Board of Directors.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Elevate Semiconductor, a leading designer and manufacturer of ICs for the semiconductor test industry, proudly announces the addition of Isaura Gaeta, a distinguished industry veteran, to its Board of Directors.

Isaura Gaeta brings over 40 years of global technology experience, encompassing general management, manufacturing, product scaling, and risk management in the semiconductor sector. She recently retired from Intel Corporation, where she drove multi-billion-dollar R&D product investments and served as Head of Operations for the 25,000-member Platform Engineering Group. Isaura has received the prestigious Intel Achievement Award five times and played a key role in Intel's M&A activities and risk management functions.

Gaeta serves on the board of Stearns Bank, N.A., and chairs the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley. She is a member of several leadership associations and is a recognized thought leader on diversity and inclusion in tech. At Intel, she founded networks to support women and Hispanic leaders. Gaeta has received numerous accolades, including the 2024 Women of Influence Award by Silicon Valley Business Journal and the Top 100 Latino Leaders in Technology by HITEC. She holds BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

Elevate Semiconductor's CEO, Jan Gaudestad, expressed his enthusiasm for the new board member, stating, "We're honored to have Isaura Gaeta join our Board of Directors. Her extensive knowledge and experience will be instrumental in driving Elevate Semiconductor to new heights in the semiconductor test market."

Chris Puscasiu, Managing Partner of Presidio Investors and Chairman of Elevate Semiconductor, added, "Isaura's proven leadership and expertise in the semiconductor industry will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our market presence."

Isaura Gaeta shared her excitement about the new role, saying, "I am delighted to join the board of Elevate Semiconductor. The test semiconductor industry and ATE are pivotal to the future, and I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members and the executive team to advance the company's product solutions and talent."

Founded in 2012, Elevate Semiconductor has built its business with a sole focus on designing and manufacturing semiconductors for the Test and ATE markets, dedicated to lowering testing costs and accelerating time-to-market. With Isaura Gaeta's addition to its Board of Directors, Elevate Semiconductor is well-positioned for continued success and growth.

Contact Information

Jan Gaudestad

CEO

jan.gaudestad@elevatesemi.com

+1 858 451 7240

SOURCE: Elevate Semiconductor

View the original press release on newswire.com.