Accern Launches 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Dataset, Tracking Over 1 Billion Public Websites for Real-Time AI Insights

Accern, the leading natural language processing (NLP) company for developing industry solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new dataset for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. This cutting-edge solution includes a user-friendly dashboard and real-time API feed, designed to provide unparalleled insights into presidential candidates, their campaigns, policy implications, polling data, and public appearances.

The newly unveiled dataset is powered by Accern's robust NLP models and provides access to over 1 billion public news websites and blogs in real-time. This extensive coverage allows users to track and analyze sentiments surrounding the election effortlessly, and also to look back historically to identify trends.

Kumesh Aroomoogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Accern, stated, "With the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election shaping up to be one of the most pivotal in recent history, our goal was to create a tool that empowers our clients to stay ahead of the curve. This dataset is not just about data collection; it's about transforming how our clients engage with real-time political events to make informed decisions."

Features of the 2024 Election Dataset:

Entity Tracking:

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Event Tracking:

Presidential Election - Candidate Controversy

Presidential Election - Campaign Policy

Presidential Election - Presidential Polls

Presidential Election - Candidate Rallies & Appearances

Controversies & Campaign Policies Discussions:

War / Geopolitical Risk

Macroeconomics

Taxes

Healthcare

Education

Budget

Analytics:

Sentiment Trends per Candidate

Story Volume Trends per Candidate

Word Clouds Highlighting Popular Events by Candidate

Grouping Similar Articles into Stories

Dashboards with Trillabit Accerns Lens:

Average Candidate Sentiment

Sources, Articles, and Signal Volumes

Sentiment Trends per Candidate

Volume Trends per Candidate

Signal details including article Title, Event, Sentiment, and URL

Event Sentiment Heatmap by Candidate

Top Event Hits by Signal Volume over time by Candidate

Use Cases of the 2024 Election Dataset:

Internal AI Model Training: Companies can utilize this rich dataset to train proprietary AI models, enhancing their internal analytics and predictive capabilities.

Investment Strategies for Hedge Funds: Hedge funds and other financial institutions can leverage real-time sentiment and trend analysis from the dataset to make agile trading and investment decisions.

Media and Public Relations: Media organizations and PR firms can use the dashboard to keep a pulse on campaign narratives and public sentiment, tailoring their strategies to current events.

Academic Research: Researchers and academics can access a wealth of data for studies on political communication, electoral influence, and more, fostering a deeper understanding of electoral dynamics.

Accern's Presidential Election dataset is designed to be a comprehensive tool for anyone seeking to gain a competitive advantage during the election cycle. Whether it's for developing AI models, executing timely trades, or crafting informed narratives, this dataset serves as a critical resource for a diverse range of users.

The dataset is available now and can be accessed through Accern's Lens Store via an API feed or a Dashboard, powered by Trillabit. For more information, visit Accern's website.

Contact:

Mitesh Kapadia

Chief Customer Officer, Accern

mitesh.kapadia@accern.com

About Accern:

Accern is the leading NLP company empowering enterprises to develop industry-specific solutions. Offering a comprehensive NLP platform, models, data, and chat tailored for multiple industries, the company accelerates time-to-value for leading organizations across Financial Services, Government, and beyond. With a streamlined no-code workflow complemented by pre-built taxonomies, over 50,000 classification models, and access to billions of rows of public data, Accern is revolutionizing operational efficiency across the global workforce.

Accern's remarkable achievements have earned it a notable position in Gartner®'s 2023 Hype Cycle for Data Science, Machine Learning, and Emerging Technologies in Banking, as well as recognition by Fast Company as one of the Next Big Things in Tech. Trusted by elite data teams from global leaders like Capgemini, UniCredit, Interactive Brokers, Mizuho Bank, and Standard Bank, Accern facilitates the building and deployment of NLP solutions at scale.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Accern is honored to be recognized as a Forbes 30 Under 30 company. The company has raised $40M from esteemed institutional investors including Fusion Fund, Tribe Capital, Shasta Ventures, Allianz Strategic Ventures, Mighty Capital, and many others. For more information about Accern, please visit www.accern.com .

About Trillabit:

TrillaBit is an analytics and business intelligence (BI) software company founded in 2022 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company provides a no-code, search-driven, low-cost analytics cloud platform tailored for B2B SaaS providers. TrillaBit's platform, Quick Intelligence, delivers fast, easy, and secure access to data, allowing product owners and business users to create dashboards and visualizations without developer assistance.

The platform is designed to handle complex security scenarios, including multi-tenant environments, and supports a wide range of data sources. TrillaBit emphasizes data monetization through visualization, making data easily accessible and actionable for its users. The platform is scalable and affordable, designed to meet the needs of both small and large enterprises.

Key features of TrillaBit include self-service BI, dynamic data discovery, and robust user and workspace management capabilities. The company was founded by experienced data architects and engineers, who aimed to address the shortcomings they encountered with existing data accessibility tools in large-scale enterprise environments. For more information about TrillaBit, please visit www.trillabit.com

