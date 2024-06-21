Brunswick Landing Marina, Inc.: Torras Companies Mourn the Death of Board Member Eric Tiller

BRUNSWICK, GA. / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Torras Properties, Inc. announced today that C. Eric Tiller, Jr., a member of the Torras Properties Board of Directors and a trusted advisor to the Torras family, passed away this week on Monday, June 17.

Charles Eric Tiller, Jr.

Mr. Tiller was a director of Torras Properties and the affiliated Torras companies for over 30 years. He worked closely with founder Robert M. Torras, Sr. from the time Mr. Torras established the first company, Torco, Inc. in 1968. He went on to support Mr. Torras and his family as a business advisor, director, accountant, and friend until his death.

Mr. Tiller was a retired Managing Partner of the Moore Stephens Tiller LLC (MST) accounting firm. He joined the Brunswick, Georgia, office in 1961 and in 1965 transferred to Atlanta. In 1968, Eric was admitted to the partnership, and from 1985 to 1991 served as the firm's Managing Partner. Much of the success and stature that MST enjoys today is due to Eric's leadership during those years. Eric was born and raised in Brunswick, and attended the University of Georgia, where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting in 1961. He was active in civic and professional organizations throughout his long career.

Corporate Secretary and Torras family member Deborah Torras stated, "From the time I was a young child, Eric worked closely with my father and looked after all of us. He was far more than a director and family advisor, he was a dear friend and a pillar of strength and wisdom. His influence will be forever etched in our hearts and the choices we make."

Torras Properties President and board member Daren Pietsch added, "Eric's dedication was unwavering and we will be forever grateful for the growth and excellence he helped us achieve. Eric's life was a shining example of service to others and being a wonderful friend in the process. We extend our deepest condolences to Eric's family."



