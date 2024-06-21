Direct Relief Announces Appointment of Three Directors to Board

Direct Relief today announced the appointment of three new members to the organization's Board of Directors, each bringing extensive business and nonprofit expertise to support the organization's growing humanitarian efforts. Henrietta Holsman Fore, Heitham Hassoun, MD, and Perry Siatis will be joining Direct Relief's board at a time of significant growth for the organization's global humanitarian response efforts, which last fiscal year included provision of essential medications, a broad range of medical supplies, and financial support in response to requests from healthcare providers and other local organizations across 88 countries and 55 U.S. states and territories.

A leader in providing medical humanitarian aid to those in need, Direct Relief is ranked fifth on the Forbes List of Top 100 Charities and earned a renewed four-star rating from Charity Navigator in 2024, America's largest independent charity evaluator, for the 13th consecutive year.

"Direct Relief is excited to welcome these accomplished individuals to its board," said Mark Linehan, Direct Relief's Board Chair. "The expertise that each brings will strengthen and further the organization's mission of mobilizing essential medical and other resources across the U.S. and around the world."

The new directors are:

Henrietta Holsman Fore recently served as the seventh Executive Director of UNICEF. Prior to taking up this appointment, she served as both the Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Director of U.S. Foreign Assistance in the U.S. State Department. From 2005 to 2007, Ms. Fore served as Under Secretary of State for Management, the Chief Operating Officer for the U.S. Department of State. Prior to that, she was the 37th Director of the United States Mint, a position she held from 2001 to 2005. Currently Ms. Fore serves as the Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Holsman International, a manufacturing and investment company.

Heitham Hassoun, MD, serves as the Chief Executive of International at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, California. In this role, he leads the institution's international patient services as well as global strategy and operations. He joined Cedars-Sinai in 2018 as vice president and medical director of International. He is a highly regarded clinician and healthcare leader with a wealth of experience in global partnerships, international patient services, health system development and academic medicine. Dr. Hassoun shepherded Cedars-Sinai's first global affiliation as well as several academic and strategic collaborations in China, Ecuador, Indonesia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates. He also has overseen the expansion of Cedars-Sinai's regional offices in multiple countries, including China, Mexico and Singapore. In addition to leading International, Dr. Hassoun is a professor of Surgery at Cedars-Sinai and maintains a clinical practice in vascular and endovascular surgery. Prior to Cedars-Sinai, Dr. Hassoun served as global medical director at Johns Hopkins Medicine and as an associate professor in the Department of Surgery at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Perry Siatis is Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company, where he is responsible for Legal and the Office of Ethics and Compliance. He is credited with negotiating highly successful global business deals, navigating complex government policy, and providing strategic legal guidance for multiple billion-dollar brands. Mr. Siatis began his career by practicing commercial and intellectual property (IP) litigation at DLA Piper LLP. He joined Abbott in 2005 as Counsel and progressed to Division Counsel, IP Litigation, and later became Divisional Vice President and Section Head, IP Strategy. In January 2013, Mr. Siatis joined AbbVie where he served as Vice President, Biologic Strategic Development and Legal Regulatory. He also served as the Senior Vice President of Legal Transactions and R&D/Alliance Management and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. In 2020, he led the legal strategy for the acquisition of Allergan, one of the largest acquisitions in pharmaceutical history.

The Direct Relief Board of Directors may serve up to three three-year terms.

A full list of Direct Relief's Board and leadership is available here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Direct Relief on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Direct Relief

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/direct-relief

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Direct Relief

View the original press release on accesswire.com