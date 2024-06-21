International Olympic Committee: Pride House Paris 2024: A Legacy for More Inclusive Sport

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / International Olympic Committee

By Olympics.com

International Olympic Committee news

Pride House Paris 2024 will be a place full of life and celebration during the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer at the Péniche Rosa Bonheur on the Seine.

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote fairness, inclusion and respect for diversity, Pride House Paris 2024 presented its entire legacy for more inclusive sport and a better way of "living together" to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on Friday (17 May).

"At the Olympic Games we are all equal. There is no discrimination," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

"This is the fundamental spirit of the Olympic Games and the Olympic Village, where athletes from the territories of all 206 National Olympic Committees and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team live together in harmony under one roof.

"We welcome that the Paris 2024 Organising Committee has made sure that diversity and inclusion are central to the Olympic project and we wish Pride House Paris 2024 every success as part of the Olympic Games Paris 2024."

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet added: "Inclusion, openness and respect for everyone are at the heart of the values of sport, and of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"As the organiser of the world's biggest sporting event, Paris 2024 is committed to making our society more inclusive and advancing the fight against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender in France and around the world.

"We are proud to have this Pride House · Paris 2024, which will be a place full of life, celebration and awareness-raising."

The first step in building its legacy was the launch of its research laboratory last January. Comprising three working groups, the aim of this "Lab" is to propose operational solutions that can easily be put in place by sports associations wishing to work on their inclusion. Each working group focuses on a specific theme, in conjunction with Pride House partners and with guest speakers who provide a real opportunity to share experience from the field. The results of this work will be shared at a special event in July.

As a legacy project of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the Organising Committee and Fier-Play are committed to working together to harness the momentum of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to drive lasting social and cultural change in the French and global sporting landscape.

This objective is all the more present with the involvement of the IOC in Pride House. The result is an historic partnership that has made Pride House Paris 2024 the first Pride House to obtain such support. This unprecedented collaboration opens up new prospects for promoting LGBTI+ inclusion in sport worldwide.

WHAT IS A PRIDE HOUSE?

Under the aegis of Pride House International, a Pride House is a benevolent and inclusive venue at major sporting events. Its aim is to combat discrimination and make LGBTI+ people more visible in sport. It offers a festive, cultural, sporting and educational programme to raise awareness among as many people as possible and make sport universal, accessible to all without discrimination.

WHERE WILL THE PRIDE HOUSE FOR PARIS 2024 BE LOCATED?

The Pride House Paris 2024 will be located on the Péniche Rosa Bonheur of the Seine. A mobile Pride House will visit various Olympic sites during the Games, in and around Paris, and a digital Pride House will make the project accessible to everyone.

