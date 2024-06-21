Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates Pride 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Comcast Corporation

All year long, Comcast NBCUniversal champions the stories, organizations, and cultures that live within LGBTQ+ communities. This Pride Month, we're celebrating how Universal Truths both bring and keep us together through our best-in-class content destinations and partnerships with LGBTQ- led and serving nonprofits who are advancing digital equity for all.

Xfinity

Xfinity's LGBTQ+ Film & TV destination on X1, Flex, and Xumo Stream Box is available year-round, and connects LGBTQ+ viewers and their allies to a growing collection of entertainment from across hundreds of networks and streaming services in one simple, curated experience.

During Pride Month, we shine a spotlight on this destination by premiering new features and content collections that highlight all the great community-friendly content available across our entertainment platforms. Our theme this year, "Universal Truths Don't Change. Love Unites." will be centered around the universal truths that govern our daily lives like "actions speak louder than words," "show respect, get respect," and "we all deserve to be loved," and the programming that brings these mantras to life.

Other new features and collections premiering during Pride Month include curated collections of shows and movies by identity, giving viewers an easy way to find programming with characters, actors, or themes specific to one community. They can also make their viewing experience unique with the ability to "theme" their X1 experience with colors from one of the six community flags. Each theme changes the blue highlight bar used to orient customers as they browse through the experience, as well as the icon in the progress bar to mark a viewer's place in a show or movie they are watching to the colors of the selected flag.

Queens from this season's RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will serve as guest editors in this year's Pride destination, offering viewers a peek at some of their favorite LGBTQ+ shows and movies. In addition, we are bringing back other popular Pride experiences, including an updated, interactive timeline of LGBTQ+ representation in entertainment, and weekly unlocks of premium LGBTQ+ networks and streaming services including Here TV (June 3-9), Revry (June 10-16), OUTtv (June 17-23), and Dekkoo (June 24-30).

Customers can find all these great collections, features, and more by simply saying "Pride" into their voice remote.

Comcast Newsmakers

Throughout the month, Comcast Newsmakers is spotlighting leaders who are committed to championing the LGBTQ+ community, with new interviews focused on LGBTQ+ allyship, representation in the media, and intersectionality. Featured guests include social justice advocate Eboné Bell, along with Monica Trasandes of GLAAD. Interviews will be available at ComcastNewsmakers.com, and Xfinity customers can say "Comcast Newsmakers" into their Voice Remote to watch.

NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month to recognize this incredible and diverse community. NBCUniversal's "Pride Is Universal" campaign honors the expansiveness of our truths and the importance of embracing our identities.

Digital Equity & Social Impact

Comcast NBCUniversal proudly supports organizations across the country working to collectively empower LGBTQ+ communities. In a committed effort to advance digital equity for all through Project UP, we've partnered with LGBT Tech to launch a Digital Navigator Program that serves the community nationally. More locally, we work alongside the Ruth Ellis Center to provide LGBTQ+ young adults with digital career resources in Highland Park, MI. We're also supporting Transhealth to increase access to digital healthcare services in Northampton, MA, as well as Lift Zone partner, The Center on Colfax, to provide mental health services and workplace training on LGBTQ+ issues in Denver, CO.

Our Employees

Comcast employees are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community across the country at Pride parades and employee-led events, including our second national Pride Summit. This hybrid event brought together employees from the LGBTQ+ community and their allies for conversations around allyship and authenticity. In partnership with our OUT LGBTQ+ & Ally Alliance employee resource group and as part of our DE&I Speaker Series, we will broadcast a special interview featuring two-time WNBA MVP and Olympic Gold Medalist Elena Delle Donne about the importance of allyship, her experience as an LGBTQ+ professional athlete, Olympian, and more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com