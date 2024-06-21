Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - The esports analytics service Esports Charts, in collaboration with betting brand GG.BET, widely known for its promotion of esports, has published extensive game and betting data for BLAST Premier: Spring Final 2024. The stats reveal how the players and teams performed, and provide insights into who viewers bet on the most.





The final stage of the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024 Counter-Strike 2 tournament took place from 12 to 16 June. Over 18,000 spectators gathered at the OVO Arena Wembley in London for the tournament playoffs. It was the first time the UK had hosted a Counter-Strike event on such a scale for six years.

Esports Charts analyzed the event and published a series of reports with reviews of the teams' and individual players' greatest achievements in the tournament. Before it started, the analytics service published a retrospective review of the viewership of BLAST Premier Spring tournaments over previous years, statistics on the popularity of different team members among Twitch stream audiences, and exclusive data on which teams GG.BET users bet on to win in the tournament.

After the tournament ended, Esports Charts shared its results. The collection of infographics included data on teams' performances, such as the most spectacular comebacks and wins in rounds with the lowest budget for purchases. They also show betting statistics, such as which teams' wins produced the most winnings. The final set of information shows how players performed and contains exclusive betting data on individual performances like total deaths and total kills.

GG.BET press office:

"The publication of insights into major CS2 tournaments is becoming a tradition. In March of this year, we shared insights into the first CS2 Major in history. Specialists from both GG.BET and Esports Charts dive deep into the tournaments, analyze a huge quantity of data, and therefore have the chance to monitor exciting esports community trends. We'll also continue to share the insights we find in the future."

Analytics service Esports Charts is famous for its extensive analysis of esports streams. GG.BET is an international betting brand with a wealth of expertise in esports. Thanks to their joint collaboration, both companies have been able to provide information that the esports community wouldn't normally consider.

About GG.BET

GG.BET is an international betting brand with a presence in the UK, Europe and Asia. The Company operates under the GG.BET brand and is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Antillephone N.V. (Curaçao), the Malta Gaming Authority, and the Ukrainian Gambling and Lottery Commission. GG.BET is a member of the ESIC - a not-for-profit association which supports fair play in esports.

GG.BET accepts bets on over 30 different esports, as well as traditional and virtual sports. The betting company offers up to 400 matches and 350 markets on events per day.

The brand is actively involved in developing esports by supporting international tournaments, sponsoring streams, and creating esports content with famous analysts, casters, and influencers. Since 2020, it has been a title partner of the esports club NAVI, and as of 2022, it has also been a partner of esports club Team Vitality's CS:GO team.

Get the best esports betting experience on GG.BET and check out what the company is up to on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

