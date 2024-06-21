Leading Radar Companies Spartan Radar and Smart Radar System Join Forces to Deliver High Performance Safety Solution to Commercial Vehicles

Smart Radar System's 180° radar and Spartan's advanced software increase resolution and detection time to improve the safety of commercial vehicles.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Spartan Radar, Inc. (Spartan), a leading radar software company, and Smart Radar System, Inc. (SRS), a worldwide leader in 4D AI imaging radar for automotive, commercial vehicle and smart city applications, have signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement to provide the most advanced sensor solution for commercial vehicle markets worldwide. SRS and Spartan will partner to leverage Spartan's advanced software solutions on SRS radars to immediately deploy a much-needed safety solution for today's commercial vehicles.

Improving commercial vehicle safety is essential for both the people affected by collisions, and the companies that become responsible for them. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, transportation-related accidents made up 38% of workplace deaths in the U.S. in 2022 - over a 4% increase from the year prior. Worksite accidents can easily cost companies millions of dollars in repairs, vehicle downtime, litigation, and above all, company morale.

Spartan's software solutions are hardware agnostic and can improve the performance of any radar. The SRS-Spartan combined solution detects objects in large vehicle blind spots, such as other vehicles on the road or workers on foot. The system alerts drivers of multiple objects in their path and shows where in relation to the vehicle they are, giving drivers the most accurate awareness of what is around their vehicle, thus greatly reducing the chance of collision.

Dr. Paul Y. Kim, CEO of SRS, said, "Our strategic alliance with Spartan will help SRS extend the market with differentiated radar offerings that has been underserved by existing technologies. By combining Spartan's category-defining software solutions with SRS' top-tier product portfolio, we will collaboratively deliver essential safety systems for on-road and off-road commercial vehicles to new customers."

Spartan CEO and Co-Founder Blake Gasca said, "Ever since the company was founded, it has been a goal of Spartan to target and partner with leading radar manufacturers. Smart Radar System has an incredibly strong team with a robust product portfolio of radars. We're specifically interested in their commercial vehicle offering as it's an industry in which we've gained significant commercial traction over the last year; we have expanded our software solutions to solve even the most complex obstacle avoidance challenges around vehicles and machines. By combining an experienced manufacturer with a cutting-edge software team, I'd argue you're going to see the most dynamic radar ever brought to the commercial vehicle market."

This is just one example of how Spartan's advanced radar technology is improving mobility safety. The company has been able to apply its solutions to machines beyond the road, such as indoor object detection on forklifts to improve material handling safety in warehouses. Additionally, Spartan has deployed radar in nontraditional use cases like elevated object detection to ensure clearance space for delivery vehicles.

Spartan looks forward to working with SRS to deliver a robust and reliable solution to the industry's immediate safety needs. Spartan and SRS will jointly sell Spartan Hoplo systems powered by SRS radar hardware across the commercial vehicle ecosystem.

About Smart Radar System, Inc.

Smart Radar System is a worldwide leader in 4D AI imaging radar for both automotive and smart city applications.

About Spartan Radar, Inc.

Spartan is a next-generation mobility sensor provider with extensive expertise in radar digital signal processing and antenna design.

