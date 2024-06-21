ZetrOZ Systems Showcases sam X1 Wearable Ultrasound Unit at National TOBI Symposium

Top sports medicine physicians will present research on the effectiveness of treatment with PRP and of sam® sustained acoustic medicine for soft tissue healing in college athletes at the annual meeting of The Orthobiologic Institute.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / The revolutionary sam® sustained acoustic medicine device from ZetrOZ Systems will be featured in a technology demonstration at the 15th annual TOBI Orthobiologic Symposium, June 20-22, at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. The TOBI annual meeting is in collaboration with the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians.









ZetrOZ Systems will be at booth number #319, showcasing the sam® X1 wearable ultrasound unit available. The device will be available for physicians and medical professionals in bundles of four or more to purchase for their practice.

Dr. Jason Krystofiak will present some of the latest research on sustained acoustic medicine for soft tissue healing in a talk titled "Long Duration Ultrasound (LDU) for the Treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis and Low Back Pain: RCTs," at 4:20 p.m., Saturday, June 22. Following the presentation, Dr. Krystofiak and Dr. Adam Telmonde will host an "Ask Us Anything" panel discussion.

Dr. Krystofiak is division chief of Sports Medicine at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., and medical director of Sports Medicine and medical director of the Matthew J. Morahan III Health Assessment Center for Athletes at RWJBarnabas Health. He also serves as a team physician for Rutgers University and the lead physician for the Rutgers football team.

Dr. Krystofiak also recently led a webinar on the TOBI Network entitled "Enhancing PRP Results with sam® Wearable Ultrasound," with host Dr. Rowan Paul, a pioneer in the field of regenerative orthopedics.

He presented the results of his study examining the effectiveness of combining PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy with long-duration ultrasound treatment via ZetrOZ Systems' sam® device.

For the study, published in August 2023 in the journal Orthopedic & Muscular System: Current Research, researchers examined the recovery of 35 elite college athletes who had suffered injuries to the tendons of the leg, knee or wrist during the 2022-2023 season.

The researchers found that athletes treated with a combination of PRP and long-duration ultrasound with the sam® 2.0 device returned to play far more quickly than those receiving only PRP treatment alone. Athletes receiving both treatments also reported experiencing less pain and better overall health.

They found that the combined PRP and LDU treatment returned athletes to play 21.3 days more quickly than the PRP treatment alone. Athletes receiving both treatments also reported experiencing less pain and better overall health, and examinations six months later found that the treatment had no adverse effects on healing.

"The combination of PRP+LDU therapy provides a significant reduction in time to return to sport without impacting the long-term durability of the soft tissue. It increases pain reduction and overall health improvement for patients recovering from a sport-related injury," Krystofiak and his co-authors concluded.

Krystofiak's study joins the body of research - now more than 40 studies in peer-reviewed publications - that have found sustained acoustic medicine to be effective in treating a wide range of soft tissue injuries. ZetrOZ Systems' sam® devices are the only FDA-cleared, long-duration ultrasound treatment for prescription home use and have successfully treated hundreds of thousands of patients.

"We're grateful to The Orthobiologic Institute and American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians for providing a platform to share advancements in this field," said George K. Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems, biomedical engineer and the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine.

"Our technology has allowed physicians and other health care providers to help hundreds of thousands of patients heal without the need for pain medication or invasive procedures. Sharing this information with the pioneers and thought leaders in their field will bring our treatment to even more people who could benefit from it."

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

