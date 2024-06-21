Credit Union 1 Commercial Real Estate Team Surpasses $1 Billion in Originations

Reaching this significant milestone demonstrates the continued growth from Credit Union 1's Commercial Real Estate Team through its nationwide lending efforts and competitive product offerings.

LOMBARD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Credit Union 1 (CU1), a leading financial institution with a nationwide membership, announced that its Commercial Real Estate Team surpassed the $1 billion threshold of originations. The CU1 Commercial Real Estate Team - which has been previously honored as one of the Top 10 Credit Union Commercial Real Estate Teams in the country - continues to grow through strong commercial lending relationships nationwide.





"Credit Union 1 is committed to growing our commercial lending portfolio and continuing to be a top originator. Passing this benchmark is a noteworthy accomplishment, particularly for a credit union of our asset size," says Charlie Atzmiller, Vice President of Commercial Lending at CU1. "Our team has accomplished a great deal in the four years since it was established, especially during unprecedented times, and we look forward to continuing the momentum and servicing our commercial lending members at the highest level."

Credit Union 1 has established a nationwide commercial lending footprint, having built a reputable name in the commercial real estate space with top-tier brokers and borrowers. CU1 offers a full suite of competitive term options with no prepay penalties nationwide. Recent closings include a quick-service restaurant in Vineyard, UT ($1,155,000), an industrial building in Alta Vista, VA ($10,125,000), and a multi-family building in Arvada, CO ($16,500,000).

Partnering with our CUSO has allowed Credit Union 1 to maintain sound underwriting practices with zero delinquency within its portfolio that further confirms the strong national presence CU1 has in the loan participation market. Primarily a seller, Credit Union 1 continues to be a leader in commercial real estate loan participation sales.

"Credit Union 1 is committed to the financial success of the individuals, families, and communities we serve," says Todd Gunderson, President and CEO of Credit Union 1. "Local businesses contribute to thriving communities. By supporting businesses through commercial lending, we can contribute to the growth and economic success of these communities. Our commitment to quality and service has led to many repeat partners over the years, which is the ultimate sign of success to us. We look forward to the continued growth of our commercial lending portfolio in the years to come."

To learn more about CU1's Commercial Real Estate lending offerings, visit www.creditunion1.org.

