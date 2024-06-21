Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Announces Voting Results for Its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2024.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 15, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld William J. Kennedy 39,408,974 78.1% 11,032,242 21.9% Benjamin Guenther 48,600,728 96.4% 1,840,488 3.6% Luis Ricardo Miraglia 48,547,715 96.2% 1,893,501 3.8% Thomas Weng 39,026,923 77.4% 11,414,293 22.6% Shastri Ramnath 48,530,950 96.2% 1,910,266 3.8% Mary-Lynn Oke 42,733,809 84.7% 7,707,407 15.3% Vernon Baker 48,630,182 96.4% 1,811,034 3.6%

Other Items

Appointment of Auditors

The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 50,640,182 96.1% 2,075,093 3.9%

Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under Jaguar's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL Mining Complex (Turmalina Mine and Plant) and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Mining Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker

Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com

416-847-1854

Alfred Colas

Chief Financial Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

alfred.colas@jaguarmining.com

416-847-1854

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.

