Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Announces Voting Results for Its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2024.
Election of Directors
Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 15, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
William J. Kennedy
39,408,974
78.1%
11,032,242
21.9%
Benjamin Guenther
48,600,728
96.4%
1,840,488
3.6%
Luis Ricardo Miraglia
48,547,715
96.2%
1,893,501
3.8%
Thomas Weng
39,026,923
77.4%
11,414,293
22.6%
Shastri Ramnath
48,530,950
96.2%
1,910,266
3.8%
Mary-Lynn Oke
42,733,809
84.7%
7,707,407
15.3%
Vernon Baker
48,630,182
96.4%
1,811,034
3.6%
Other Items
Appointment of Auditors
The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
50,640,182
96.1%
2,075,093
3.9%
Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under Jaguar's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Jaguar Mining Inc.
Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL Mining Complex (Turmalina Mine and Plant) and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Mining Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.
For further information please contact:
Vernon Baker
Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854
Alfred Colas
Chief Financial Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
alfred.colas@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854
