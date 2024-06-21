Axcap Ventures Inc. Amends Investment Policy and Appoints a New Director

AXCAP VENTURES INC. (CSE:AXCP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended and updated its Investment Policy to provide for investments, directly or indirectly, in natural resource companies or projects. The Company and its Investment Committee have determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to participate in in the natural resource market, which represents a significant sector in the junior markets. The Company intends to make investments in resource companies and/or in natural resource projects directly. It is anticipated that the Company will advise and/or actively participate in the development of projects in which the Company has invested.

In connection with the amendment to the Investment Policy, the Company has appointed Tyron Breytenbach as a director of the Company. Mr. Breytenbach is a former equity analyst at Cormark Securities and Stifel Canada where he interacted extensively with the international investment community. Prior to joining Aris Gold (now Aris Mining) in 2022, Mr. Breytenbach was a Senior Partner and Managing Director in the investment banking group at Canada's largest employee-owned dealer. Prior to entering capital markets, Mr.Breytenbach spent a decade in the mining industry as a geologist where he focused on orogenic and epithermal gold deposits and specialized in resource estimation. Mr. Breytenbach holds a BSc (Honours) Degree from Rand Afrikaans University in South Africa and is a designated P.Geo in Ontario.

About the Company

The Company is an investment company whose primary objective is to identify promising companies with excellent projects, innovative technologies or both, using management's extensive experience in deal sourcing and capital combination to maximize returns for the Company's shareholders. The Company will invest its funds with the aim of generating returns from capital appreciation and investment income. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in securities of private and publicly listed entities across a wide range of sectors and industry areas, including but not limited to the mineral exploration, technology, software development and biotechnology industries.

