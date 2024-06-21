Decent Land Labs Raises $3M to Build the First EVM Chain With Scalable Permanent Storage

Decent Land Labs has secured $3m in funding to further the development of WeaveVM , a sovereign layer 1 blockchain addressing the EVM storage problem. This platform aims to integrate EVM compatibility with Arweave 's scalable storage, offering permanent data storage and full interoperability for both EVM and Arweave blockchain developers.

Participants in this round included Foresight Ventures, LD Capital, Big Brain Holdings, and Longhash Ventures, with angel contributions from partners at Web3.com Ventures. The funds will help expand the project's EVM expertise, ecosystem incentives, and rate of growth.

"EVM is the gold standard for compute, but the world computer doesn't have a harddrive" said Benjamin Brandall, co-founder and CEO of Decent Land Labs. "storage is an unsolved problem in EVM land. It costs thousands of dollars per megabyte, and is only kept alive by a few non-incentivized archival nodes. Removing that barrier opens up so many new possibilities for fully onchain gamefi, socialfi, and real-world integrations".

WeaveVM addresses on-node storage limitations of traditional EVM chains by leveraging Arweave's permanent storage layer, supporting deployment and interaction with existing EVM contracts and Arweave contracts via ERC-7689 (smart blobs).

Decent Land Labs is committed to accelerating the Arweave permaweb, and has a track record of building protocols that leverage Arweave's permanent storage capabilities and open the network up to a broader market. The team includes active open source contributors on the Ethereum side too, including to the reth codebase upon which WeaveVM is built, and Ethereum ERCs.

The team is also committed to building interoperability between EVM chains and Arweave's newly-launched compute layer ao. Decent Land Labs are working on the first EVM-to-ao bridge and launched an EVM data indexer on ao in May of this year.

About Decent Land Labs

Founded in 2021, Decent Land Labs creates decentralized protocols and networks that empower users and developers. With a focus on transparency, security, and user-centric design, Decent Land Labs is accelerating the adoption of the permaweb.

For more information, please visit decent.land and wvm.dev or contact Benjamin Brandall at ben@decent.land

