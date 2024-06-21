Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("LPCP" or the "Company") today announced its shareholder meeting results, the issuance of shares pursuant to its Employee Share Savings Plan ("ESSP") and option grants pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

Shareholder Meeting Results

The Company is pleased to announce that the shareholders approved all matters put forth for approval at the annual and special shareholders' meeting held on June 21, 2024. The shareholders re-elected David Brown, Christopher Dingle, Stephen Meehan, Peter Patchet, Robert Sewell and James Williams to the board of directors and re-appointed MNP LLP to be the auditors of the Company. The shareholders also approved the Company's stock option plan. For further information about the meeting, please see the Management Information Circular filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Issuance of Shares Pursuant to ESSP

LPCP announced that pursuant to its ESSP, the Company has issued a total of 121,060 common shares of LPCP to eligible employees at a price of $1.44, for aggregate proceeds of $174,326. Of these common shares, 42,342 shares were issued to certain officers of the Company.

Option Grant

LPCP announced that it has granted 827,000 aggregate incentive stock options to various employees, officers, and directors of the Company, under its Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $1.50 per common share, vest over a three-year period, and expire on June 21, 2034. Of these options, 690,000 were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

LPCP was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. LPCP's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

