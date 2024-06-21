Five Star Holding: Five Star Announces Two Senior Hires to Lead Sales & Marketing and Supply Chain Functions

Focused on supporting the continued growth of the Company's sustainable packaging products

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Five Star Holding, a leader in sustainable packaging, announces two new additions to their management team: Kurt Weber as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development; and Tony Matthews as Vice President of Supply Chain.









Kurt will lead the sales team across Five Star and support our sustainability product growth. Kurt brings more than 28 years of experience in expanding growth strategies with team-focused sales and marketing execution. Prior to joining Five Star, Kurt served as the Senior Vice President of Sales at Agri-Mark/Cabot Creamery. He also spent nearly 25-years in senior sales roles at Boston Beer Company.

Tony will head all Supply Chain functions at Five Star, focusing on Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP). Tony has more than a decade of experience managing scheduling and planning in complex supply chain environments. Before joining Five Star, Tony held various senior positions at CDI Energy Products, including Supply Chain Manager and, most recently, Senior Manager of Planning.

Alex Huis in 't Veld, CEO of Five Star, commented, "The ability to attract leaders such as Kurt and Tony is truly exciting as we enter our next phase of growth, focusing on circular integration. We continue to bolster our team to support our growth and enhance our focus on sales and operations planning. I look forward to the contributions Tony and Kurt will make in helping us execute even better on our customers' expectations while developing products that deliver exceptional performance and best-in-class reductions in greenhouse gas emissions."

About the Five Star Family of Companies

Five Star is a circularly-integrated group of manufacturing companies with industry leading flexible packaging, printed films, and sustainability solutions. Five Star is centrally located in Houston, Texas with multiple facilities that provide extrusion, printing and converting operations for Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods companies and large national retailers across the following business entities:





StarPak combines leading edge printing and extrusion capabilities to produce technical films, bags, and pouches for CPG and industrial products companies.

Polytex provides innovative laminated woven sacks, quad seal bags, pouches, and structures for various consumer markets, including pet foods and treats.

Superbag is an environmentally-focused manufacturer and converter of high-PCR content and bio-based retail carry-out bags, e-commerce mailers, and extruded films.

Fresh Pak is a state-of-the-art recycling operation that specializes in complex post-consumer resin applications and manufactures extruded products from recycled resins.

Contact Information

Tim White

twhite@fivestarmanagement.com

346-701-7024





SOURCE: Five Star Holding

View the original press release on newswire.com.