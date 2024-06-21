Pompa Program Announces What Causes Gut Problems

Dr. Daniel Pompa Shares His Knowledge and Studies That Show That Chemicals and Toxins are the Driving Factor Behind Gut Problems

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Gut problems are common in the United States, but aren't as prevalent in Europe. This is because many chemicals that are still in use in the United States have been banned or at least limited in Europe. In his detailed blog titled "What Causes Gut Problems - Chemicals And Toxins," Dr. Daniel Pompa references studies on which chemicals and toxins are driving gut issues.





Pompa Program Logo





One study conducted on zebrafish found that exposure to low levels of BPA altered the gut microbiome, leading to inflammation and increased permeability of the intestinal lining. This allows harmful substances to enter the bloodstream, causing a range of health issues.

Phthalate exposure has been linked to various health issues, particularly in the gut. Phthalates disrupt the balance of bacteria in the gut, leading to inflammation and digestive problems. Furthermore, they have also been found to alter the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to food allergies and intolerances. Phthalate exposure is linked with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

Studies have shown that exposure to PFAS alters the composition of the gut microbiome and leads to increased inflammation in the gut. This contributes to conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

One study found that exposure to glyphosate disrupts the balance of bacteria in the gut, leading to an increase in harmful bacteria and a decrease in beneficial ones. This imbalance has been associated with conditions such as leaky gut syndrome, food sensitivities, and autoimmune diseases like IBD.

Visit our blog for details and to read more about research studies and recommendations on how to address the core cause of gut problems. Also visit https://pompaprogram.com/ to find out more about the Pompa Program.

About Pompa Program

The Pompa Program provides a holistic approach to wellness focusing on cellular inflammation and other interferences to allow the body to heal naturally. The Pompa Program aims to restore balance, enhance vitality, and support long-term wellness through a systemic approach that educates and empowers clients, transforming their lives through sustainable wellness practices

Information provided is for general purposes and not intended to provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please seek the advice of a healthcare professional for your specific health concerns. Individual results may vary. Statements are not intended to diagnose, prevent, treat or cure any disease.

