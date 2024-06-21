Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE: BSKY) (the "Company" or "BluSky") is pleased to announce that it has engaged, effective June 20, 2024, the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Pursuant to the engagement, ITG will trade common shares of the Company ("Shares") on the CSE with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Shares.

In consideration for performing the market making services, ITC will receive a service fee from BluSky in the amount of $6,500, plus applicable taxes, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month (the "Initial Term") and will renew for additional one-month terms (each, an "Additional Term"), until terminated. Either party may terminate the agreement by providing written notice of termination to the other party at least thirty (30) days prior to the end of the Initial Term or Additional Term, as applicable.

There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive Shares or options of the Company as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals held an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ITG is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

BluSky has also engaged Flathead Business Solutions ("Flathead") effective June 20, 2024, to provide services relating to a three month corporate awareness program for a fixed fee of US$15,000. The agreement contains no renewal terms or termination clauses and Flathead will not receive Shares of options of the Company as compensation. Flathead and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither Flathead nor its principals held an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc., a Toronto-based dealer member in good standing with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

ABOUT BLUSKY CARBON INC.

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of converting organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, as well as the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

