Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) ("Criterium" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Robin Auld has taken a personal leave of absence. In his absence, the Company has appointed Matthew Klukas as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Klukas has held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Criterium since its recapitalization transactions in the fall of 2022 and has been instrumental in the development and execution of the Company's strategy.

About Criterium Energy Ltd.

Criterium Energy Ltd. is an upstream energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of assets in Southeast Asia that can deliver scalable growth and cash generation. The Company focuses on maximizing total shareholder return by executing on three strategic pillars, namely (1) successful and sustainable reputation, (2) innovation and technology arbitrage, and (3) operational and safety excellence.

For further information please visit our website (www.criteriumenergy.com) or contact:

Matthew Klukas

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Criterium Energy Ltd.

Email: info@criteriumenergy.com

Andrew Spitzer

VP Corporate Development Criterium Energy Ltd.

Email: info@criteriumenergy.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214058

SOURCE: Criterium Energy Ltd.