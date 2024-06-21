Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or "the Company") announces today that Frank Salvati has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The Board is considering the Company's options with respect to the future composition of the Board and will issue a further news release if and when a replacement is identified.

Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply, commented: "The Company would like to thank Frank for lending his time and expertise to executing Safe Supply's strategies. We continue to look to review investments in emerging tech and medical testing companies and press forward in addressing current healthcare challenges."

About Safe Supply Streaming Corp

Safe Supply Streaming Corp. (CSE: SPLY) is a publicly traded company focused on innovative healthcare solutions, including safe supply methodologies, medical testing, and AI-powered technology. The Company is dedicated to improving mental health and addiction treatment through cutting-edge advancements and strategic partnerships.

