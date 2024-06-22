Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Background Achieves Global Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation

The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that Accurate Background has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background Screening Organization Accreditation Program, (BSOAP), and will now be formally recognized as BSCC-Accredited to the General Background Screening Standard.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the global BSCC accreditation from the PBSA. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the highest standards in compliance, client service, and delivery," said Accurate CEO Tim Dowd. "Being one of only two providers with global scale and scope to achieve this accreditation underscores our dedication to providing trusted, reliable, and comprehensive screening solutions for our clients. At Accurate, every day, we live our vision to make every hire the start of a success story, and this accolade further solidifies that commitment and our global leadership in the industry."

Each year, employers, organizations, and governmental agencies around the globe request millions of reports on data subjects to assist with critical business decisions. Background screening reports, which contain personal information about data subjects, are often regulated through data privacy and other employment laws.

Since its inception, PBSA has maintained that there is a strong need for a compliant, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSOAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSOAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings recognition to background screening organizations around the globe. This recognition will stand as the industry "seal," representing a background screening organization's commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable

standard of competence. To become accredited, organizations must pass a thorough desk audit of their operational documentation, followed by a rigorous virtual audit, conducted by a third-party auditor. This audit includes a review of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: Information Security, Legal and Compliance, Client Education, Third Party Service Providers, Verification Services Standards, and Business Practices.

Any employment or background screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the Standards, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.thepbsa.org.

