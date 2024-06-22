Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - Cydcor, a leading provider of outsourced sales solutions, has once again received DIRECTV's highest award for door-to-door sales. Cydcor CEO Vera Quinn proudly announced that the company has earned DIRECTV's Revolution Award as Dealer of the Year for the eighth consecutive year, demonstrating Cydcor's consistent ability to deliver outstanding results.





Known for helping grow market share through high-quality and satisfied customers, Cydcor won the notable Dealer of the Year award, beating out hundreds of dealers nationwide. The Dealer of the Year Revolution Award recognition is one Cydcor's internal team and network of sales offices work tirelessly to maintain.

Cydcor has continuously met or exceeded targets, delivering high-quality customers, and helping drive growth for DIRECTV while ensuring long term success of Cydcor. Cydcor was recognized as DIRECTV's top performer in sales, quality, and retention categories including:

DIRECTV Dealer for 10 years

#1 in Low Risk at 99%

#1 Cancel Rate at 15%

8x Revolution Dealer of the Year

#1 in Door-to-Door Volume

"We are honored to be named the 8x Dealer of the Year for door-to-door sales," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "This esteemed recognition is evidence of our unwavering commitment to excellence and the exceptional performance of our team. It proves our ability to reliably deliver outstanding results for our clients. We are grateful to DIRECTV for recognizing our efforts and look forward to continuing our relationship and furthering our impact on DIRECTV's growth."

DIRECTV, Assistant Vice President Eric King, also commented on Cydcor's sales excellence, saying, "Cydcor's commitment to sales excellence is unparalleled, and we are proud to have them as a dealer. Their ability to reliably deliver outstanding results in sales volume, quality, and retention is truly impressive, and we look forward to continuing to work together to achieve even greater success."

Celebrating its 30th Anniversary, Cydcor has a reputation for providing innovative solutions that drive growth and deliver tangible results, earning the trust and loyalty of clients.

About Cydcor:

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies across a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales, call center, and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the art of building relationships with consumers while leveraging technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com.

