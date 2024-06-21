Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.06.2024 22:50 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entrée Resources Announces 2024 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX: ETG) (OTCQB: ERLFF) (the "Company" or "Entrée") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held today (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 13, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at six.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:


Votes For

Withheld Votes

Director

#

%

#

%

Teresa Conway

110,870,268

96.17

4,416,920

3.83

Alan Edwards

110,867,108

96.17

4,420,080

3.83

Allan Moss

110,878,547

96.18

4,408,641

3.82

Michael Price

110,871,247

96.17

4,415,941

3.83

Paula Rogers

110,875,657

96.17

4,411,531

3.83

Stephen Scott

110,980,757

96.26

4,306,431

3.74

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

DEFERRED SHARE UNIT PLAN
Shareholders approved the renewal of the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.
Entrée Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects - the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Horizon Copper Corp. and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 24% and 16% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

SOURCE Entrée Resources

© 2024 PR Newswire
