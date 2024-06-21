Brunswick Exploration Announces AGM Results

MONTREAL, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("BRW" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on June 19, 2024. Shareholders holding a total of 89,917,335 common shares of the Corporation attended the AGM in person or were represented by proxy, representing approximately 46.2 % of the 194,553,707 common shares issued and outstanding.



Pierre Colas, Jeffrey Hussey, André Le Bel Amy Satov, Mathieu Savard and Robert Wares were re-elected to the board of directors.

The shareholders also approved (i) the re-appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the ensuing financial year, and (ii) an amendment of the Corporation's articles to include provisions to the effect that the board of directors may, at its discretion, appoint one or more directors, who shall hold office for a term expiring no later than the close of the annual meeting of shareholders following their appointment, provided that the total number of directors so appointed may not exceed one third of the number of directors elected at the annual meeting of shareholders preceding their appointment (the "Articles Amendment"). Articles of amendment were filed to effect the Articles Amendment following the AGM.

Amendment to Stock Option Plan

On May 8, 2024, the board of directors adopted a resolution approving an amendment to the Corporation's stock option plan in order to increase the maximum number of common shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of options granted thereunder from 13,000,000 to 19,400,000, which represents less that 10% of the number of common shares currently issued and outstanding (the "Stock Option Plan Amendment").

The Articles Amendment and Stock Option Plan Amendment remain subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

