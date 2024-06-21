Anzeige
Samstag, 22.06.2024
WKN: A3CR31 | ISIN: CA38238W1032 | Ticker-Symbol: 0ZF0
Frankfurt
21.06.24
08:35 Uhr
0,374 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
21.06.2024
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.: Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, which was held on Friday, June 21, 2024.

At the Meeting, the number of directors on the board of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was fixed at five (5) by the shareholders and the following nominees for election as directors of the Company were elected by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting:

  • Dr. Kyle E. Kingsley
  • Ross M. Hussey
  • Victor E. Mancebo
  • Judd T. Nordquist
  • Josh Rosen

Shareholders also approved the ratification, confirmation, and approval of the 2019 Inventive Plan, the unallocated awards thereunder, and the awards granted since March 18, 2022 under the 2019 Incentive Plan. Finally, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their remuneration.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Vireo & Goodness Growth

Vireo (Goodness Growth) was founded as a pioneer in medical cannabis in 2014 and we are fueled by an entrepreneurial drive that sustains our ongoing commitment to serve and delight our key stakeholders, most notably our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our industry collaborators, and the communities in which we live and operate. We work every day to get better and our team prioritizes 1) empowering and supporting strong local market leaders and 2) strategic, prudent capital and human resource allocation. For more information, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Investor Relations
investor@vireohealth.com
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
