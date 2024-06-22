AVID Products Announces Launch of AVIGA Gaming Headset to Elevate the Esports Experience

Hear. Play. Win.

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2024 / AVID Products, a Rhode Island-based audio company, is thrilled to unveil their latest innovation in headset technology-the AVIGA gaming headset. Designed to deliver high-quality sound, performance, and comfort at an accessible price point, AVIGA aims to amplify the esports experience for gamers of all levels.

The AVIGA gaming headset made its debut at DreamHack in Dallas, a globally renowned gaming festival held from May 31st to June 2nd, 2024, bringing together over 45,000 gamers from around the world. This premier event set the stage to showcase AVIGA's high-quality audio and gamer-focused features to an enthusiastic audience.

Additionally, AVIGA will be presented to the education community at ISTE in Denver from June 23rd to 26th, 2024. As a reliable and affordable audio solution for school esports teams, this headset is poised to support educational institutions in creating optimal competitive gaming environments.

"We are beyond thrilled to introduce AVIGA to the gaming community," says Mike Logan, Chief Commercial Officer at AVID Products, "Throughout the development of this headset our goal was clear-to provide gamers superior performance at an incredible value."

More than just a gaming accessory, AVIGA also reflects AVID Products' commitment to providing mindful, innovative, and accessible solutions for listeners of all kinds. As a 100% employee-owned for-impact company, AVID Products is dedicated to making a difference for future generations.

At the heart of AVIGA is a mission to empower gamers and elevate their gameplay experience at an intentionally affordable price point, without compromising on quality. With simple packaging and a sleek, minimalist style, AVIGA is designed to be a gaming headset for every gamer-regardless of background, budget, or level of experience-with all the features gamers require.

Logan affirms, "With the launch of AVIGA, we provide gamers with the audio solution they need to achieve their gaming goals, all while ensuring maximum comfort and uncompromised audio quality."

Key features of the AVIGA gaming headset include:

Audio clarity - Experience every sound with crisp clarity, giving you a competitive edge in the game, while also accommodating audio of all types -including music, movies, and podcasts.

Durability and long-lasting comfort - Built to withstand extended gaming sessions, the AVIGA is durable and reliable with plush cushioning for maximum comfort.

Clear voice pick-up and swivel to mute boom mic - Ensure clear communication with the boom microphone, capturing your voice with precision. Then easily mute your microphone by swiveling up the boom arm.

The AVIGA gaming headset is offered at an MSRP of $59.95 with either a 3.5mm TRRS or USB-A connection. It is available now at shop.avidproducts.com and through select reseller partners. For more information and to join the AVID Community, visit avidproducts.com and connect with AVID Products on social media platforms including LinkedIn,?Facebook,?Instagram,?YouTube, and X.

Contact Information

Michael Logan

Chief Commercial Officer

mlogan@avidproducts.com

(401) 648-8602

