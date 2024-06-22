AVID Products Introduces WonderEars Headset to Enhance Early Learning Experiences

Listen, learn, wonder!

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2024 / AVID Products, a Rhode Island-based 100% employee-owned audio company, proudly announces the release of WonderEars, a mindfully designed headset tailored for young children and early learning. With their commitment to innovation and accessibility, AVID Products continues to redefine audio solutions, empowering young minds on their listening and learning journey.



WonderEars headset for early learning

Educator with young student wearing AVID Products WonderEars headset

WonderEars will make its debut at ISTE in Denver, June 23rd to 26th, 2024, showcasing to the education technology community as an audio solution for early learning and young students. ISTE, the premier education technology conference, attracts educators and innovators from around the world, making it the perfect platform to introduce this newly developed headset.

Beyond just a headset, WonderEars represents AVID Products' dedication to enhancing educational experiences for children of all ages. With a focus on comfort, durability, and high-quality sound, this headset aims to transform early learning environments, inspiring young learners to engage with their activities.

"We are very excited to introduce WonderEars to the education community," says Mike Logan, Chief Commercial Officer at AVID Products. "Our goal with this headset is to provide young learners with a comfortable, durable, and high-quality audio solution that enhances their learning and nurtures their listening skills."

Key features of the WonderEars early learning headset include:

Properly sized for comfort - Tailored for children aged 4-9 to ensure a perfect fit for comfort during learning sessions.

Durability - Crafted with robust materials to be durable and resilient to the demands of daily use in learning environments.

High-quality audio - Designed to clearly deliver spoken word, enhancing comprehension, literacy, and engagement in educational content.

Safer sound - Limited volume to 85dB provides a safer listening experience for young ears, promoting healthy auditory development.

KidCom built-in microphone - Ensures consistent voice capture without the risk of breakage or distraction, empowering young voices to be heard.

Sturdy cord design - Chew-resistant and tough against tugs and twists, ensuring uninterrupted listening experiences for active young learners.

Easy to clean and store - Featuring a sleek design and easy-to-clean materials, WonderEars is convenient to maintain and store.

Regulatory compliance - Meets strict safety standards for a worry-free learning experience.

"We believe in the power of audio to transform early learning experiences," continues Logan. "With WonderEars, we aim to inspire young learners to explore, discover, and grow through the magic of sound."

The WonderEars early learning headset is offered at an MSRP of $24.95 for a 3.5mm pin connection and $29.95 for USB-C. This headset is available now at shop.avidproducts.com and through select reseller partners. For more information and to join the AVID Community, visit avidproducts.com and connect with AVID Products on social media platforms, including LinkedIn,?Facebook,?Instagram,?YouTube, and X.

'Listen, learn, wonder!' with WonderEars-your trusted friend for early learning.

Contact Information

Michael Logan

Chief Commercial Officer

mlogan@avidproducts.com

(401) 648-8602

Related Files

WonderEars_AP400Headset_ProductSheet_051724

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbUTcLcEp_E

SOURCE: AVID Products

View the original press release on newswire.com.