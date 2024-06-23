Physiowell Chiropractic and Physiotherapy Center: Revolutionizing Rehabilitation: Introducing Vertonex, an Intelligent Decompression Unit at Physiowell

Presenting a New Innovation in the Field of Spinal Rehabilitation at Physiowell Dubai

Intelligent Decompression Therapy

Vertonex for back pain and disc treatment





What is Vertonex Intelligent Decompression Unit?

Vertonex Intelligent Decompression Unit is an advanced medical tool that softly stretches the spine. This lifting of pressure on spinal discs and nerves creates negative pressure which effectively retracts herniated discs while simultaneously improving nutrient exchange to speed up recovery.

Benefits of Vertonex Decompression Therapy

A variety of spinal conditions can be effectively treated with Vertonex Intelligent Decompression Unit:

Discs that are herniated

Facet syndrome

Chronic back pain

Lumbar spine decompression and cervical spine decompression

Incorporating Biofeedback Technology for Treatment

Conventional methods of spinal decompression may include surgical interventions, such as discectomy, laminectomy, or spinal fusion, which are invasive procedures aimed at relieving pressure on the spinal cord or nerves. However, by utilizing advanced biofeedback technology, Vertonex Intelligent Decompression Unit implements sensors on the patient to ensure maximum tensile force is being implemented without harming the spine and achieving optimal efficiency. With this live data stream, and the ability to target specific points in the spine, the treatment can include decompression force like to other in the market, specifically decompressing the disc region with the underlying condition.

Typical Session Structure and Length

A session of Vertonex therapy typically ranges from 30 to 45 minutes as patients lie in a relaxed state on the table while their spine is gently stretched using the device. The patient's treatment plan, designed based on their condition and progress, generally comprises multiple sessions spanning several weeks.

Possible Side Effects and Contraindications

Although Vertonex is generally safe for most patients, those with particular health conditions like severe osteoporosis or recent spinal fractures may not qualify. It's essential to seek advice from Physiowell's medical expert to assess eligibility.

Holistic Approach to Patient Care and Recovery

Physiowell utilizes Vertonex Decompression Unit as a vital element in our all-inclusive rehabilitation programs. To ensure comprehensive treatment, we combine this innovative therapy that works as one of the best herniated disc treatments in Dubai, with regenerative spine therapy and exercises focused on spinal mobility restoration. Our objective is to promote lasting recuperation and enhance the overall well-being of our patients' spines.

Conclusion

At Physiowell Dubai, we prioritize delivering top-notch care to our patients. Our rehabilitation schemes reflect our determination towards introducing exceptional healthcare remedies and supporting continued spinal wellness for Dubai residents, as evidenced by the employment of the Vertonex Intelligent Decompression Unit.

